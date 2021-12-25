Jon Jones & Dan Hooker Partake In Hostile Christmas Exchange

Jon Jones and Dan Hooker partook in a big exchange on Christmas Day, and they weren’t swapping gifts.

Earlier this week, Hooker threw a bit of shade in the direction of Jon Jones after the former light heavyweight king’s comments on Chael Sonnen’s recent brush with the law.

When Jon Jones was arrested for battery domestic violence of his fiancée in September, one of the people to weigh in on the matter, as expected, was Chael P. Sonnen.

Sonnen has become one of the most vocal figures of MMA about any trending topic in the sport, but perhaps no subject has been more extensively covered by Sonnen than all things Jon Jones.

The relationship between Sonnen and Jones has gradually deteriorated in the years after they coached The Ultimate Fighter together in 2013, which culminated in Jones blocking “The Bad Guy” on Twitter earlier this year.

Jones apparently was unpleased with what Sonnen had to say about his latest arrest, which prompted “Bones” to immediately chime in after Sonnen was issued multiple battery citations in Las Vegas over the weekend.

It’s funny how the people who criticize and judge you the most have some of the nastiest things in their closet. Let he who is without sin cast the first stone. You’ll get no stones from me. Good luck — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 19, 2021

“It’s funny how the people who criticize and judge you the most have some of the nastiest things in their closet. Let he who is without sin cast the first stone. You’ll get no stones from me, good luck,” Jones posted in one of the pair of tweets he submitted Sunday.

Sonnen himself has yet to respond to Jones or even address the matter of his arrest at all as of this writing. In fact, thus far the only account we have at the moment is an uncorroborated one from Brendan Schaub, who claimed Sonnen’s battery citations were a result of defending his wife from five harassers.

Wednesday, Dan Hooker came across a story that covered Schaub’s version of what took place over the weekend with Sonnen, and he appeared to throw shade at Jones when retweeting the article.

Imagine beating up 5 people and not one of them is your wife. (JJones RN 🤯) https://t.co/Jzw6oVC640 — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) December 22, 2021

“Imagine beating up 5 people and not one of them is your wife. (JJones RN),” Hooker posted along with a “mind blown” emoji.

The full details of Chael Sonnen’s Las Vegas incident remain unclear and it remains a developing story. Saturday, however, Jones’ response had nothing to do with the original subject matter of Sonnen and was instead targeted at firing a direct shot at Hooker.

Jon Jones & Dan Hooker Partake In Hostile Christmas Exchange

If there is one thing MMA fans have learned about Jon Jones over the years it’s that he is never shy about replying to his critics, whether it’s fans or any of his peers, regardless of weight class or current activity status. Furthermore, his responses are liable to come at any given moment, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, even in the middle of Christmas day.

In-between the holiday festivities at the Jones household, the former light heavyweight king managed to step away from his loved ones to fire the following retort at the “Hangman.”

@danthehangman, every opportunity you’ve had to make a name for yourself and be closer to your boy Izzy, you dropped the ball. You can’t achieve greatness, so you hop online and attack someone who has. Sounds about right — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 25, 2021

“@danthehangman, every opportunity you’ve had to make a name for yourself and be closer to your boy Izzy, you dropped the ball. You can’t achieve greatness, so you hop online and attack someone who has. Sounds about right.”

Hours later, Dan Hooker returned with the following retort:

I was triggered by your disingenuous attempt to bring attention to Chael’s situation. He was arrested for defending his wife, you were arrested for assaulting yours. 🍎 & 🍊 — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) December 25, 2021

“I was triggered by your disingenuous attempt to bring attention to Chael’s situation. He was arrested for defending his wife, you were arrested for assaulting yours,” Hooker said with an apples to oranges emoji.

Life hack: if you don’t beat up your wife, family events will be more enjoyable. Merry Xmas bitch. https://t.co/tc1uQNm8ov — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) December 25, 2021

“Life hack: if you don’t beat up your wife, family events will be more enjoyable. Merry Xmas bitch.

The domestic violence charges against Jones were dismissed last week following a plea deal, which included the completion of anger management counseling. Jones has denied assaulting his fiancée.

As Jones alluded to in his response, Hooker has had his share of struggles in the Octagon, specifically in his most recent fights. Hooker has gone 1-3 in his last four bouts, prompting him to try his luck back down at featherweight in 2022.

What do you make of this Christmas exchange between Jon Jones and Dan Hooker.