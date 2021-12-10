Dana White Agrees With Poirier Being Favored Over Oliveira

Dana White explains why he feels the odds make sense.

We are one day away from the final UFC PPV of 2021. The main event features Charles Oliveira and challenger, Dustin Poirier, throwing down in a highly-anticipated scrap for the lightweight title.

Currently, oddsmakers slightly favor Poirier to win the main event at -160. This means that a $160 bet on “The Diamond” would net the bettor $100. The champion is an underdog at +140. So, $100 would net the bettor $140 if Oliveira pulls off the upset.

It may seem strange that a champion on a 9-fight win streak is the underdog, but Dana White thinks it makes perfect sense. He explained his reasoning to TSN.

“Yeah, that’s fair. I mean, when you look at Dustin, what he’s done, what he’s accomplished, he’s a bigger guy, I think he has the advantage on his feet. I think if it goes to the ground, obviously, Oliveira has the advantage. I think that’s a pretty good line.”

Charles Oliveira Getty Images

Is The Champ Getting The Respect He Deserves?

Poirier has won seven of his last eight fights. Not only does he have a high winning percentage, but the level of competition he’s beaten is also the who’s who of the division. Victories over Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, Eddie Alvarez, and Conor McGregor (twice) are just some names on the murder’s row Poirier has run through en route to this title shot. His lone loss in that time came at the hands of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Oliveira is on a solid streak of his own and earned victories over Kevin Lee, Tony Ferguson, and Michael Chandler during his current run. While Oliveira did have issues in the cage early in his career, “Do Bronx” seems well past them at this point. White knows what Oliveira is capable of and feels that people are sleeping on the Brazilian submission specialist.

“No, he doesn’t get enough credit. And that’s one of the things. With some guys, it takes longer than others. Oliveira’s had a long, hard road. 28 of his 31 wins are by finish. He’s got a 90% finish rate, has the record for most finishes in the UFC, most submission wins in the UFC, most performance of the night bonuses, second-most post-fight bonuses in UFC history. I mean, the guy is an absolute stud. He’s just gotta keep grinding and knocking them down, and eventually, his day will come.”

Do you agree with the UFC 269 betting line for Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier?