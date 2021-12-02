Dana White & Family Get COVID-19, Used Joe Rogan’s Treatment Plan

The UFC bossman himself, Dana White, and his entire family have tested positive for COVID-19.

White revealed the news on The Jim Rome Podcast, stating that he and his family were in isolation after testing positive for the virus despite at least him having the vaccine. He explained that they had gone to Maine to see family as a Thanksgiving tradition and contracted the virus there.

White then explained that while isolating, shortly after finding out he was positive, he followed the advice of UFC commentator, podcaster, and comedian Joe Rogan. Rogan has been a hot topic of discussion in recent months for the way he handled his own COVID-19 diagnosis. Using the likes of Ivermectin, monoclonal antibodies, and more, the UFC president said that his mild symptoms of the virus had passed within a day.

“We just went up to my place in Maine and for Thanksgiving. It’s tradition. We go up there, and somebody had it, and we get back, and we all tested positive for COVID. Literally, the whole family and my family up in Maine, too,” White said (h/t MMAJunkie).

“We got back on Saturday. On Sunday, I cold plunge and steam every day,” White said. “So I get out of the cold plunge and steam, and I spray the eucalyptus and I was like, ‘What the hell?’ I couldn’t smell anything. So I opened the bottle and start sniffing the bottle of eucalyptus, and I couldn’t smell and I was like, ‘I know what this means.’ I literally got out of the steam and got on my phone and called Joe Rogan.

“I get up, 9 o’clock Monday morning, and I get tested,” White continued. “He said get monoclonal antibodies in you as soon as possible, so I did. By noon, I had the monoclonal antibodies in me. Then he told me to do a NAD drip. I did that right after. The next day – so Sunday at 8 o’clock at night I have no taste or smell. I get up Tuesday getting ready to shave. Cleaning my razor, I could smell the alcohol. My taste and smell were back by the next day by 11 o’clock. Then I took a dose of ivermectin. Then yesterday I did a vitamin drip, and today I’m doing another NAD drip.

“Never felt better. I’m feeling like a million bucks. I’m doing two-a-day workouts for the next 10 days while I have COVID and I’m in quarantine. I got my smell and taste back in less than 24 hours.”

Of course, the primary concern is the health and safety of Dana White, and it is great to see that he is doing better and that the advice from Joe Rogan helped him. Whether you agree with those choices or not, everyone wants to see the same outcome, which is people recovering well if they do catch COVID-19.