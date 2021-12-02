Dana White Has ‘Something’ In Mind For Leon Edwards

Dana White reveals he might have an idea for Leon Edwards.

The welterweight title picture seemed pretty clear for a bit. Kamaru Usman beat Colby Covington for the second time and Leon Edwards was going to fight Jorge Masvidal for the next contender spot. Although, now that Jorge Masvidal is injured, that could leave Edwards hanging in the balance. However, UFC president Dana White might have an idea up his sleeve.

JUST IN:



Per Dana White, the UFC is currently 'working on something' for Leon Edwards following Jorge Masvidal's withdrawal from their grudge match.



Will be interesting to see what that is as White also said they won't look to book champ Kamaru Usman until his hand is better. pic.twitter.com/crWkUGOYrB — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) December 2, 2021

“JUST IN: Per Dana White, the UFC is currently ‘working on something’ for Leon Edwards following Jorge Masvidal’s withdrawal from their grudge match. Will be interesting to see what that is as White also said they won’t look to book champ Kamaru Usman until his hand is better.”

According to MMA reporter Chisanga Malata, White has a plan for Edwards. However, with Usman out for an undisclosed amount of time, it could be interesting to see what is in store for him. He had been very adamant about only wanting a title shot even before he accepted the Masvidal fight. Now with Masvidal out, he has gone back to requiring the next title shot.

Edwards has had ten fights in a row without a loss. He did have a no-contest thrown in there after an accidental eye poke on Belal Muhammad. Many believed his last win over Nate Diaz in June should have sealed the deal on a title shot.

Possible opponents for Edwards could include Gilbert Burns, who has been asking for a shot at him but is reportedly in talks to fight Khamzat Chimaev. Vicente Luque has also been asking for a fight against Edwards. Or perhaps it could something completely out of the ballpark, like Nick Diaz. Either way, Edwards could refuse all offers and sit and wait for Usman after all.

What do you want to see next for Leon Edwards?