Dana White Not Standing In The Way Of Poirier vs. Diaz Fight

UFC President Dana White is leaving the booking of a potential Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz fight to others.

Talks of a Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz money fight have been running sporadically for three years, with the two initially slated to meet at UFC 230 in 2018. After that fight fell through, both fighters went their separate ways professionally, but on social media, they have continued to bicker over the collapsed bout while also teasing a future one.

Last week, Poirier appeared on The MMA Hour for a heart-to-heart with Ariel Helwani about what’s next for the UFC vet after losing a second world championship match, this time to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269. Poirier was unsure of his future, but he did know one thing: The only fight that got him excited at this present moment in time is Nate Diaz.

Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

However, even though Diaz immediately returned that interest, there has already appeared to be some negotiating hurdles, with Diaz alleging that the UFC does not want to “pay for” Poirier.

This is not the first time the UFC has been blamed for this fight not coming together. Back in August, Poirier hinted that the UFC was actually blocking the fight from taking place.

Dana White More Than Willing To Book Poirier vs. Diaz

Speaking at the UFC Vegas 45 post-fight press conference, however, Dana White suggested that the promotion would have no issue booking the fight if all the people who matter most want it.

“Yeah, listen, if that’s a fight that they want and the fans want to see, we’ll do it,” White assured.

The UFC initially wanted to pair Diaz with Khamzat Chimaev for the final fight of his contract, but Diaz didn’t bite. Last week, the promotion extended Diaz’s contract to buy more time in finding his next opponent. Now, Diaz, Poirier, and the fans could be on the verge of doing the UFC’s job for them.

