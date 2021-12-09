Dana White On Potential Jose Aldo/TJ Dillashaw Fight: “I Love It”

Former champions José Aldo and TJ Dillashaw could be on a collision course at bantamweight, and UFC president Dana White wants to book it.

Aldo and Dillashaw are undoubtedly two of the top bantamweights in the world at the moment after each earned wins this year. UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will more than likely face Petr Yan in a rematch next, which opens the conversation to who could be the next top contender.

In a division that is stacked from top-to-bottom, Dillashaw and Aldo have managed to beat some of the top guys to earn a spot in the title picture.

During a recent interview with Barstool Sports, White explained why an Aldo vs. Dillashaw fight makes sense.

“I love it,” White said. “Yeah, I love it. That’s a fun fight. And it’s #2 versus #3. Do that fight, see who gets the next title shot.”

José Aldo Vs. TJ Dillashaw Would Surely Be A No. 1 Contender Fight

Aldo most recently dominantly defeated Rob Font in the UFC Vegas 44 main event. In a matchup of two elite strikers, Aldo proved that he remains on top of his game despite being the promotion for many years.

Dillashaw recently returned from a lengthy USADA suspension to squeak out a split decision win against the always-dangerous Cory Sandhagen in July. After undergoing recent knee surgery, he’s been sidelined and is anticipating a return sometime early next year.

Aldo and Dillashaw at one point were considered two of the top fighters in the world, as both men earned titles at featherweight and bantamweight, respectively. White sounds just as pumped up as nearly everyone else for a potential matchup between the two.

How do you think a TJ Dillashaw vs. José Aldo fight would play out?