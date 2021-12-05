Dana White Shares “Savage” Julianna Peña Story Ahead Of UFC 269

UFC bantamweight contender Julianna Peña pleaded to Dana White for a shot at Amanda Nunes, and she’ll get her chance at UFC 269.

Peña will face Nunes in her first shot at the UFC bantamweight title after years in the promotion. She most recently defeated Sara McMann by submission at UFC 257.

White gave Peña a shot in the UFC after she earned a dominant victory over Jessica Rakoczy on The Ultimate Fighter: Season 18.

Peña hasn’t mince words when it comes to her thoughts about her chances against Nunes in the UFC 269 co-main event. During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, White praised Peña for her confidence and approach to the upcoming title fight.

“I love that about Julianna Peña,” White said. “She’s a savage. She is an absolute lunatic. She got in a fistfight with a bouncer in a bar, OK? She got into a full-blown fistfight with a bouncer in a bar, and the bouncer called the police. Let’s put it that way. [LAUGHS] Julianna is a fighter, and there’s no doubt in my mind that she’s gonna come in and go to war with Amanda Nunes. How that turns out, we will see (on) Saturday.”

Julianna Peña Is Looking To Prove To Dana White That She Can Win

Pena has gone off on Nunes in a series of recent interviews leading up to her fight with Nunes. The two top bantamweights were originally scheduled to fight at UFC 265, but Nunes withdrew from the bout on short notice. Pena has said that Nunes can’t claim the status of the women’s MMA GOAT without fighting her.

White has been very vocal when it comes to Nunes’ dominance inside the octagon. He’s called Nunes the undisputed female GOAT and has said that other fighters such as Kayla Harrison and Cris “Cyborg” Justino don’t belong in the same discussion as her.

What are your predictions for Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña at UFC 269?