Dana White Walks Back Claim That No Welterweight Wants Chimaev Fight

Dana White may have prematurely stated that nobody wants to fight Khamzat Chimaev.

Dana White’s job is to be a promoter. He is maybe the best fight promoter on the planet, and the way he is able to hype fights and fighters is arguably second to none.

Lately, he has been riding high on Khamzat Chimaev. The rising welterweight star is looking to be the next big thing in the UFC, and it seems White can get on board with this notion. In fact, White recently came out to claim that no other welterweight on the roster would take a fight with Chmiaev.

“Khamzat Chimaev is one of the baddest dudes that I’ve ever come across. He is literally willing to fight anyone,” White said to MMA Junkie just a few weeks ago.“Nobody wants to fight this guy. Everybody wants to get out on social media and say this or that. But when it really comes down to it, nobody is trying to fight Khamzat Chimaev. I don’t blame them.”

This is all well and good to hype up one of the most interesting and fastest-rising fighters on the roster, but his statement was not 100% true. Although many possible opponents have turned down Chimaev, like Nate Diaz, there is one man who has been shouting from the rooftops for a fight with the Swedish powerhouse.

“And that’s unfair for me to say because that is true. Neil Magny would take that fight today,” White clarified to Daniel Cormier on his YouTube channel.

Magny has been calling for Chimaev for months. He has been active on Twitter looking for a fight and even had the idea of matching up with him this month. Although that date is no longer possible, now that White is conscious of Magny’s eagerness, perhaps the fight can finally be put on the books in 2022.

Do you think Neil Magny would be able to beat Khamzat Chimaev if they are matched up?