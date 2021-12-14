Darren Till Admits Interest In Facing “Ugly Motherf*cker” Uriah Hall

After being called out by Uriah Hall multiple times, UFC middleweight contender Darren Till has admitted he’s interested in a fight with “Prime Time.”

Till was last in action at UFC Vegas 36 in September. After going 1-1 at middleweight with a debut win against Kelvin Gastelum and a main event decision setback to former champion Robert Whittaker, “The Gorilla” hoped to stake his claim for a title shot against divisional veteran Derek Brunson.

Instead, Till fell to his fourth defeat in five fights, and did so in devastating fashion. Inside Las Vegas’ Apex, the Englishman was dominated by Brunson, who’s firmly escaped gatekeeper status and become a genuine contender. He seemingly secured his place in a title eliminator against Jared Cannonier by submitting Till in the third round.

Till Looks To Bounce Back in 2022

Once considered a sure-fire future welterweight champion, defeats to Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal saw Till pursue success at middleweight instead. Now with consecutive losses at 185 pounds, the future is uncertain for the Liverpool native. Nevertheless, “The Gorilla” hasn’t lost confidence and believes he’ll bounce back in his next appearance.

While his opponent is yet to be decided, top-10 middleweight veteran Uriah Hall has made his desire to challenge Till clear on social media. The Jamaican-born American saw his own chance to break into the title conversation slip away earlier this year when Sean Strickland snapped his four-fight win streak in the UFC Vegas 33 main event.

During a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani’s The MMA Hour, Till addressed the rumors surrounding his return. The 29-year-old suggested he could feature on the March UFC Fight Night Event that is expected to take place in London. He also acknowledged Hall’s callouts, admitting the idea of facing the #9-ranked “Prime Time” is interesting to him.

“There’s a massive chance… There’s a big chance I’ll be fighting in London. We’ll see what happens with it and who it’s against. I know Uriah called me out. Let’s just see mate. I can’t say too much… Yeah, I’m interested (in facing Hall). I think he’s a good fighter. I think he’s an ugly motherfucker, but he’s not a bad fighter. Whatever, let’s see mate. I’ve got options.”

If the bout does get booked to headline the March 19 card in London, Till will be joining a host of other British fighters on the card. That includes Jack Shore, Mike Grundy, Molly McCann, and the debuting Muhammad Mokaev.

