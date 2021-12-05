Darren Till Sends Message To Troubled Youth After Recent UK Stabbing

UFC middleweight contender Darren Till sent a powerful message to troubled youth in his community in light of a recent tragedy in Liverpool.

Professional athletes often take the opportunity to use their platforms to improve their locale, and Till is no different. Nine years after suffering a brutal stabbing, he took the time to encourage children to turn to outlets such as MMA instead of a life of crime.

Darren Till sends a powerful message about knife crime 9 years on from being stabbed #NoKnivesSaveLives pic.twitter.com/ZyDxyc36wb — Jordan Ellis (@JordanEllisUK) December 4, 2021

“9 years ago today I was stabbed twice in the back of my ribs,” Till posted on Instagram. “The great city of Liverpool has recently been shook up by the tragic death of the young and beautiful Ava White. Put down the knives, kids and ask ur mums and dads to take you or take yourselves down to the local gyms. Best thing you will ever do is step foot into a gym with a nice healthy environment and a good mentor in and out of the gym. You won’t regret it.”

Darren Till Continues To Inspire Others In His Hometown

Till has become quite the fan-favorite since making his UFC debut back in 2015. He’s well-known for his comedic social media presence but also takes the time to engage with his fans and leave an impact in his community.

Hundreds of Liverpool residents gathered in the city this weekend for a vigil for stabbing victim Ava White, a 12-year-old schoolgirl. The investigation into the tragic incident is ongoing.

Till is looking to get back in the win column in the Octagon after losing four of his last five fights overall. He most recently fell to Derek Brunson at UFC Vegas 36 by submission, later alleging that he had suffered a devastating knee injury just weeks before the fight.

It’s unclear as to when Till will return to fighting as he continues to get his health in order, but he’s currently using the time off to make a positive impact in his city.

