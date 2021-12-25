Derek Brunson Welcomes Charles Oliveira Into A Sacred Club

Derek Brunson has welcomed UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira to join him in celebrating a successful 2021 for “the culture.”

The culture that Brunson is referring to is that of blonde excellence. Since making the career-altering change to his hair color, Derek Brunson underwent a transformation: from overlooked gatekeeper into the seemingly unbeatable Blonde Brunson.

Blonde Brunson

Blonde Brunson made his UFC debut last year when he derailed the hype train of Edmen Shahbazyan with a TKO victory. Shahbazyan hasn’t quite been the same since, and neither has the MMA world after the arrival of Blonde Brunson.

In 2021, Blonde Brunson has remained undefeated. First, he was able to silence “Big Mouth” Kevin Holland with a one-sided victory in March. He then outdid himself in his second consecutive main event by defeating Darren Till via rear-naked choke in the third round of another dominant performance in September.

Blonde Brunson will enter 2022 looking to remain undefeated. But before he rings in the new year, Brunson took a moment to share his spotlight with a blonde brother from another mother, UFC lightweight champion Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveira.

“One time for the culture . The culture went 4-0 in 2021 #undefeated #BlondeBrunson #BlondeCharles” Brunson posted on Instagram.

Brunson also offered congratulations to Oliveira directly, who gladly accepted his membership into this sacred club. The lightweight champ even sealed this blonde alliance with a virtual fist bump.

Charles Oliveira did not have a shabby 2021 run himself by any means. As Brunson referenced, Oliveira also went 2-0 this year. He first captured the UFC lightweight championship at UFC 262 by defeating Michael Chandler via TKO in a vacant title bout. He then followed that up by defeating Dustin Poirier in the UFC’s final pay-per-view bout of the year to retain the title at UFC 269.

Now that Blonde Brunson has welcomed Oliveira into the blonde family this Christmas season, Brunson will now look to enter a sacred group that Oliveira is already in: the UFC champion’s club.

To do so, he first must get past Jared Cannonier at UFC 271 on February 12 to remain undefeated and draw one step closer to capturing his own world championship—for the culture.