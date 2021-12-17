Derrick Lewis Doesn’t Want To Get “Rodney King’d” On ESPN

It’s not a “Black Beast” fight week without some memorable quotes.

Derrick Lewis is known for his quick wit and vicious knockout power. Put a microphone in front of him, and the Houston native shines. So it’s no surprise that ahead of his main event bout with Chris Daukaus, a former police officer, that Lewis brought up his opponent’s past occupation at the press conference(h/t Sportskeeda).

“He’s gotta be a good guy because he is a police officer. I support the police department all over the world, specially in Houston. I appreciate most of you all for letting me slide with speeding ticket here, and that’s why I appreciate you all, back the blue all day long. Whenever you fighting a police officer, you don’t wanna get Rodney King’d on ESPN, so you gotta go out there and fight hard, man. Do it for the people.”

Derrick Lewis (Photo: Instagram @UFC)

For those who may not be in the know, Rodney King is a black man who was excessively beaten by police officers after a traffic chase in 1991. The four officers accused of excessive force were freed without punishment, causing the city of Los Angeles to erupt in riots and chaos.

Lewis and Daukaus will meet in the main event of UFC Vegas 45 this Saturday. Daukaus will be looking to make it five straight wins since joining the UFC in 2020. His last outing saw him TKO Shamil Abdurakhimov at UFC 266.

The bout will be Lewis’ first return to the Octagon since failing to capture interim gold against Cyril Gane at UFC 265 in August.

