Derrick Lewis Feels Recent Win Didn’t ‘Erase’ Loss To Ciryl Gane

Derrick Lewis hasn’t stopped thinking about his loss to Ciryl Gane just yet.

Despite a highly successful first-round stoppage win against Chris Daukaus in the main event of UFC Vegas 45, Lewis hasn’t put his recent defeat to Gane in the past.

Lewis returned to the win column on Saturday with his win over Daukaus. Before then, he was finished in an interim UFC heavyweight championship bout against Gane at UFC 265. The fight over the summer was a hard loss for Lewis, as he was nearly shut out by Gane before getting stopped in the third round.

Lewis was asked if his recent win “erased” his title-fight loss during Saturday’s post-fight press conference. In response, Lewis mentioned the location of the fight as an important factor.

“I think it really didn’t erase anything because I prefer to get the win in Houston than get the win in the APEX. So it didn’t erase anything. I’m still [gonna] be thinking about it at night.”

What’s Next For Lewis?

Derrick Lewis, Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

If Lewis wants to pick up a win in front of his home state of Texas, he might be able to do so early next year. UFC is currently planning on hosting an event (UFC 271) on February 12th from Houston. When asked if he would want to get on that card, he said he would take a fight if it is only three rounds.

The win on Saturday night put Lewis back on the right track. The win showed his ability to stop the fast-rising momentum of Daukaus, becoming the first man to beat him in a UFC fight through five bouts.

Lewis has now won four of his last five bouts. This includes a notable upset victory over Curtis Blaydes from the start of this year.

What do you think is next for Derrick Lewis?