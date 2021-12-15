Diego Ferreira Reveals He’s Signed A New 5-Fight UFC Contract

UFC lightweight veteran Diego Ferreira has revealed that he recently signed a new five-fight deal with MMA’s premier promotion.

Ferreira, the current #12 contender in the 155-pound weight class, is set to be in action for the third time this year next weekend at UFC Vegas 45. On the final UFC card of 2021, the Brazilian will face rising prospect Mateusz Gamrot, who’s jumped onto the scene with victories over Scott Holtzman and Jeremy Stephens, the latter of which came via a brutal kimura submission in July.

Ahead of the main card clash, MMA News’ James Lynch spoke with Ferreira about a variety of topics, including his upcoming opponent, the recent shoulder injury that saw him withdraw from a scheduled bout against Grant Dawson, and his latest training camp.

During the interaction, Ferreira updated MMA News on his current contractual situation in the UFC. The 36-year-old revealed he recently put pen to paper on a new deal that will see him compete in the Octagon at least a further five times.

“I think I have five more. (I) just signed (for) five more. Yeah, just re-signed my contract, I think I have five more if I’m not wrong. I just talked to coach Sayif (Saud) to see, but I already re-signed again, five more fights… (it feels) super. It feels, I gotta say, it feels like they really watch out for me, and now I just need to go over there and impress… To get there is easy, to stay in there, to stay between the sharks and the lions, it’s tough. I really enjoyed to get re-signed and have another chance. I gotta put everything on the line.”

Ferreira Hopes To Snap Losing Skid On December 18

When he enters the Octagon with Gamrot next Saturday, Ferreira will be hoping to avoid an 0-3 record in 2021. In his first appearance of the year, the Brazilian faced surging contender Beneil Dariush for the second time. In a competitive affair, the Iranian-born American fell on the right side of a split decision. Dariush now sits at #3 in the division and is preparing for a likely title eliminator against Islam Makhachev.

Ferreira fell to consecutive losses for the first time since 2015 three months later when he was TKO’d by the returning Gregor Gillespie. Despite back-to-back setbacks, Ferreira entered the year on a six-fight win streak, which included a victory over former champion Anthony Pettis. He’ll be looking to re-find that form this weekend ahead of an important 2022.

Having only lost to Dariush, Gillespie, and Dustin Poirier in his 21-fight career, Ferreira remains one of the most battle-tested names in the lightweight rankings, and represents a challenge that won’t be easy for the likes of Gamrot, who are looking to forge their own path towards the top 10 with victories over the division’s stalwarts.

