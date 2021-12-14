Dominick Cruz Shares His One Regret About Viral Cormier Criticisms

Dominick Cruz regrets his viral comments criticizing Daniel Cormier‘s performance as a color analyst—sort of.

Prior to UFC 269, one story that made headlines across the MMA media was the critical remarks made by Dominick Cruz regarding Daniel Cormier’s job preparation as a color analyst. Here is a portion of what was said during the UFC 269 pre-fight media scrum.

“I watch (Jon) Anik do so much homework leading up to a fight. Like, people have no idea how much homework he has to do to be prepared for that, and the most kudos, for me, goes to him. He leads us in the broadcast with how he talks. When it comes to DC, I usually mute it. I love DC, he’s my friend, but to me, from my experience, he doesn’t do the homework. He wants to get in and out, get the job done, make his money.”

Cruz and Cormier later had a face-to-face dialogue to hash things out within hours of Cruz’s comments going viral. Cormier would then go on to serve as one of the commentators for Cruz’s UFC 269 bout against Pedro Munhoz, which saw the former bantamweight champion pick up his second consecutive win.

Photo via Facebook – Dominick Cruz

Now a week removed from his comments and with the chaos of a PPV fight week now behind him, Dominick Cruz appeared on Monday’s installment of The MMA Hour hosted by Ariel Helwani.

During the interview, Cruz was asked if he has any regrets about his comments. If he could do it again, Cruz would have said the same thing, but there is one thing he would have changed.

“I don’t regret what I said because I hadn’t eaten in three days, I hadn’t drank in two days. They asked me questions, I spoke from my heart. And I don’t really regret what I said because it wasn’t mean. It was very loving. But what I regret, I guess, is where I said it. Maybe I shouldn’t have said it there because then that allowed the media to take it and do whatever they wanted with it.”

As he did in the face-to-face discussion with Cormier, Cruz accused the media of manipulating his words for the sake of clicks. He would then clarify the point he was attempting to make when expressing the criticisms. According to Cruz, it was more about asking key, job-related questions as opposed to outright dressing down his partner.

“You and me both know I love Cormier. You love Cormier. How do you not love Cormier?” Cruz asked Helwani. “He’s got the personality of gold. I get that. This was a completely different question we had. This was about job and what is your job? ‘Not everyone needs to do it your way, Dom.’ I hear you.

“The point is, what is the job of a color analyst? Not my job. Not what is my job as a color analyst. What is your job as a color analyst? Well, is it just to know off the top of your head what these guys do? Put yourself in their position, Cormier. Would you want someone to watch film before you fight, or would you want them to not? That was the only question I asked. All the other defense came from whatever else it came from. I simply asked questions.”

Cruz stated that he was satisfied with Cormier’s commentating performance during his UFC 269 bout with Pedro Munhoz. As someone who knows full well how difficult the job of an MMA color analyst is, the bantamweight legend appreciates, more than anything, whenever someone’s best effort is made while sitting at the desk.