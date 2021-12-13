Dominick Cruz Seeks Rematch With ‘Dork’ Henry Cejudo After UFC 269

Just minutes after his impressive win over Pedro Munhoz at UFC 269, Dominick Cruz had a familiar foe on his mind for his next outing.

Cruz got out of some early trouble against Munhoz and showcased his elite footwork and striking for the unanimous decision win. It was a vintage Cruz performance in many eyes as he looks to push towards another potential title shot.

Following his win over Munhoz, Cruz called for a rematch with Cejudo nearly two years after his loss at UFC 249. Cejudo would retire immediately following the fight and has remained inactive ever since.

“I’d prefer to fight Cejudo again,” Cruz said to reporters following UFC 269. “I needed more time to get going. I don’t want to make excuses, I pushed for that fight. I got five weeks and sparred 10 fights leading up to that fight following my shoulder surgery. With this version of me, it’s a different fight with him. He’s an Olympian, knows how to fight, but still a little dork though.”

Dominick Cruz Lost Controversially To Henry Cejudo

Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Cruz fell at UFC 249 via TKO after taking a barrage of hard ground-and-pound strikes from Cejudo. Cruz appeared to be still making an effort to defend himself, but referee Keith Peterson stopped the fight, much to the dismay of the former champion.

Cejudo has hinted at a potential comeback at either bantamweight or featherweight. He most recently called out Alexander Volkanovski for a featherweight title shot and an opportunity to become a three-division champion.

If Cejudo ends up coming back and Cruz keeps up his current winning streak, the two could be on a collision course once again in the stacked bantamweight division. For now, it appears that apparent beef between the two former champions doesn’t appear to be fading away anytime soon.

Would you want to see Dominick Cruz vs. Henry Cejudo 2?