Nate Diaz Says Poirier Isn’t Worthy Of Fighting Him, Gives Him An Order

Nate Diaz has initiated another Twitter exchange with Dustin Poirier as we head into the new year, this time questioning the Louisianan’s worthiness and desire to fight.

Both Diaz and Poirier recently took to Twitter to cryptically hint at there being issues with the fight being made. On Poirier’s side, he claims he told the promotion that he was available to fight at UFC 271 on February 12th, not stating any issues with the fight being made. But on Diaz’s end, he thinks the promotion doesn’t want to pay Poirier for the fight.

Maybe UFC 271 they couldn't make it happen on 270. I said yes — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 17, 2021

The ufc don’t wanna pay for u dp sorry u suck



Loser — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 17, 2021

“Maybe UFC 271 they couldn’t make it happen on 270. I said yes,” said Poirier on Twitter recently.

Diaz was quick to respond: “The ufc don’t wanna pay for u dp sorry u suck. Loser.”

Both tweets had a mysterious layer to them, with neither directly addressing any previous comment made on the platform. Of course, the ambiguity of the situation leaves parts of what they said up for interpretation.

Nate Diaz Sends Another Shot At Poirier

Dustin Poirier, Nate Diaz, Image Credit: Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Thursday, Nate Diaz would again address Poirier, this time in a disrespectful tweet that questions his potential opponent on multiple levels.

Your not worthy If u wanted to fight we would have already.

Bring yourself back from the dead you suck Dp — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 30, 2021

“Your not worthy If u wanted to fight we would have already. Bring yourself back from the dead you suck Dp,” Diaz wrote.

Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz have both previously expressed interest in the matchup. Coming off a recent loss to UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira, Poirier called out Diaz on The MMA Hour. Diaz was quick to reply with enthusiasm. Dana White has also stated that he is willing to make the fight happen if it’s what everyone wants.

The next Octagon appearance for Diaz will be a chance to snap a two-fight losing streak. He last fought in June 2021, where he went five rounds against Leon Edwards for a decision loss.

A fight between Diaz and Poirier has been attempted before and even publicly promoted by the UFC. However, fans have yet to see the two meet. The UFC first tried to make the fight all the way back in November 2018 at UFC 230. That iteration of the bout never happened, reportedly due to an injury on Poirier’s side.

Should the fighters work out their issues behind the scenes, we may see the clash of fan-favorites after all.

