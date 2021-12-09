Dustin Poirier: Conor McGregor Chapter Will Never Be Closed

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier has admitted that the chapter of his career with former two-division champion Conor McGregor will never “be closed.”

Poirier and McGregor have shared the Octagon three times. Their first clash came way back in September 2014 when the two highly-regarded prospects met at UFC 178. In one of the best examples of the Irishman’s trash talk working to great effect, Poirier was finished in the opening round.

Fast forward over six years and the pair reignited their rivalry at UFC 257 in January this year. After a largely respectful pre-fight build, “The Diamond” became the first man to knock McGregor out in the Abu-Dhabi-held main event. Despite seemingly securing a title shot with the victory, Poirier chose to pursue a trilogy money fight with MMA’s biggest superstar.

In a second 2021 bout fueled by trash talk and personal attacks from McGregor’s side, Poirier put his top contender status on the line. When the former double champ broke his leg towards the end of the first round, during which he’d been dominated, Poirier’s gamble had paid off.

Poirier: If Anybody Can Get Back To The Top, It’s McGregor

Since their third fight at UFC 264 in July, both men have been on drastically different paths. While Poirier has been preparing for his championship fight with reigning titleholder Charles Oliveira, which is set to go down this weekend at UFC 269, McGregor has been recovering on the sidelines, while simultaneously causing controversy in just about every way possible.

From attacking his UFC peers on social media, to throwing a punch at multi-platinum recording artists Machine Gun Kelly, to allegedly assaulting and breaking the nose of an Italian DJ in a Rome nightclub, McGregor has found himself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Nevertheless, Poirier believes the Irishman is capable of getting back to his best inside the Octagon. During an interview with Morning Kombat’s Brian Campbell, “The Diamond” said McGregor has what it takes to make his way back to the top.

“I’m not really looking at him. I’m looking at the next challenge, the lightweight title. But, you know, if anybody can pull it back together and get back on top, he’s definitely one of those guys that could. It’s up to him. He’s in control of his destiny, of whatever he’s gonna do.”

When asked whether he believes his own journey with McGregor has come to an end, Poirier suggested that chapter of his career will likely never be over.

“I don’t think so. I don’t think the chapter will ever be closed.”

Before potentially turning his attention back to McGregor, who’s made his desire to face Poirier again and challenge for the lightweight title upon his return clear, Poirier’s focus will entirely be on Oliveira for the time being.

Having previously failed to reach the 155-pound mountaintop against Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2019, “The Diamond” will hope to finally secure his place on the throne by de-seating “Do Bronx” in this weekend’s main event. If he does so, perhaps a fourth fight for gold with McGregor will be waiting in the wings for 2022.

Would you like to see Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor fight for a fourth time next year?