Dustin Poirier Looks To Join The List Of Inspiration Champions At UFC 269

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier is hoping emulate the success of inspirational champions like Michael Bisping and Robbie Lawler at UFC 269.

Inspirational is certainly an appropriate word to use to describe Poirier’s career. From dropping out in the ninth grade after repeatedly getting into trouble to challenging for gold on MMA’s biggest stage, not many fighters have forged an unlikely path to success like the Lafayette, Louisiana native.

After hitting the form of his life with with victories over Anthony Pettis, Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, and Max Holloway, Poirier entered a 2019 clash with then-UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov as the interim titleholder. The submission loss felt like a crushing end to his journey to the top. But the story wasn’t to end that night in Abu Dhabi.

Now over two years later, “The Diamond” has recorded a win against Dan Hooker, equaled his score with Conor McGregor by becoming the first man to knock him out, and secured a trilogy victory over the Irishman. Poirier now has his sights back on the title, which he’ll challenge for this weekend in the final pay-per-view main event of the year.

Poirier Hopes To Join Illustrious Company

In his way on December 11 will be reigning champion Charles Oliveira. As far as shocking and heart-warming championship wins go, not many fit the term better than “Do Bronx.” In his 28th outing in the UFC, the Brazilian had gold wrapped around his waist for the first time after an incredible comeback against Michael Chandler.

Discussing his fellow veteran’s success at UFC 269 media day on Wednesday, Poirier admitted it felt “special” to see Oliveira reach the top. Citing the triumphs of some other legends, “The Diamond” said his goal on Saturday will be to join the list of inspirational champions who overcame the odds.

“For sure, man. I’ve been watching that guy a long time. We both been in the same waters: ‘45, ’55 for the last decade in the UFC. And there’s a list of guys that when they won the belt was really special. He’s on that list, Bisping’s on that list, Robbie Lawler’s on that list. Underdogs. Of course everybody’s fighting against adversity, but the guy who were counting out a couple times and made it happen. And I’m trying to add my name to that list. That’s the goal here this weekend.”

After a lucrative year of money fights with MMA’s biggest superstar, Poirier will look to close his 2021 with a championship crowning inside Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. For those rooting for the lightweight with the most inspirational journey to the title, this is a tough duo to choose between.

Are you backing Dustin Poirier to dethrone Charles Oliveira this weekend at UFC 269?