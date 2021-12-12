Flashback To When Fedor Dared Dana White To Let Him Fight Couture

Fedor Emelianenko hasn’t thought too highly of UFC President Dana White for well over a decade now.

The year was 2007. Fedor Emelianenko was the PRIDE FC world heavyweight champion for over four years strong and was days away from his 24th consecutive victory, with the then 1-0 Choi Hong-man pegged as the next victim.

It was during this December that Dana White was quoted as saying the following:

“I don’t think Fedor is a top-five heavyweight in the world, and I’m not saying that because I didn’t get Fedor. I’ve always felt that way about Fedor and I always felt Randy Couture would beat Fedor … Fedor is a farce.”

In a 2007 interview with MMA Weekly, Fedor was asked to respond to these comments, and the Russian legend was sure to include a daring proposal to Dana White in his retort.

“Dana talks a lot and uses words lightly. Let Randy Couture fight me. Allow this fight that everyone wants to take place. Me, Randy and MMA fans all over the world want it. The only obstacle is Dana.”

Fedor’s interest in fighting then-UFC heavyweight champion Randy Couture was purely professional. Many people, Dana White included, have lamented the fact that the MMA world never bore witness to Fedor vs. Lesnar. However, a Russian icon in Fedor Emelianenko going against an American icon in Randy Couture in a champion vs. champion clash would have been pure money, and Fedor was convinced everyone wanted to see it.

“People want to see this fight and I want to meet him in the ring. I have the greatest respect for Randy and have always admired him. I am also thankful that he has such a high opinion of me.”

As recently as two months ago, Fedor was still letting his thoughts on Dana White be known. The legend stated that White was selfish and lacks respect for fighters. That said, even though Fedor is incredibly still fighting, and winning, at age 45, don’t expect his swan song to include any high notes in the UFC.

Who do you think would have won between Fedor Emelianenko and Randy Couture?