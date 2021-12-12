Fighters React To Charles Oliveira Submitting Dustin Poirier To Retain Lightweight Title At UFC 269

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier lived up to expectations with the lightweight title on the line.

The two fighters met in a title bout on Saturday night (December 11, 2021) at the UFC 269 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The first round was madness. Poirier stunned him right out of the gate before they clinched. Charles got a brief takedown before Poirier popped right back to his feet. They had a fun exchange before Poirier dropped him only to let him back up. Charles went for a takedown and got it to start off the second round. Poirier did get back up, but when Charles went for an arm submission, it led to Charles rolling on top in half guard and landed some big elbows. Charles finished the fight with a standing rear-naked choke in the third round to retain the title.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1469903999017132035

CHARLES OLIVEIRA GETS IT DONE!! 😱😱



DO BRONXS DEFENDS HIS TITLE #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/xG8eTjmbzF — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) December 12, 2021

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

damn dustins jitz used to be on point 🤔🤷🏾‍♂️#UFC269 — phillip hawes (@philliphawes5) December 12, 2021

I know y’all feel a difference in the way the other lightweights bring it. Are they really there to do immense damage? Inflict pain? Bring entertainment? Make you feel something? #ufc269 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 12, 2021

Charles is so good — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 12, 2021

Do Bronx!!! Let’s go!! That boy is on 🔥🔥 #ufc269 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) December 12, 2021

Man how many weapons does Charles have in his arsenal — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 12, 2021

FUCKKKKK YES ! How could you not be happy for that man #UFC269 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) December 12, 2021

I’m so sad for Dustin 🥺😞 — Lauren Murphy (@LaurenMurphyMMA) December 12, 2021

Charlie olives gets it done #ufc269 — Billyq.eth (@BillyQMMA) December 12, 2021

UNDERDOG SEASON!!!! WAY TO GO CHARLES OLIVERA! #UFC269 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) December 12, 2021

Get him GAETHJE ….I’ll see you at the end of 2022 #UFC269 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 12, 2021

Oliveria is a dawg! Lets go! 🔥 #UFC269 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) December 12, 2021

Poirier went on a six-fight winning streak including back-to-back wins over Conor McGregor – a KO win at UFC 257 and then a doctor stoppage win at UFC 264. Before that, he got a win over Max Holloway by a hard-fought unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 236 to earn a title shot. He lost by submission to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at the UFC 242 show from The Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. In his previous outing, he got a decision win over Dan Hooker on June 27, 2020.

Entering this fight, Oliveira had been on a hot streak that included nine consecutive victories. In his previous bout, he won the lightweight title when he beat Michael Chandler by TKO at UFC 262. Before that, he got

a decision win over Tony Ferguson at the UFC 256 pay-per-view event. He previously choked out Kevin Lee at the UFC Brasilia event in March 2020, got wins over Jared Gordon by KO at the UFC Sao Paulo event from the Ginásio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and a TKO win over Nik Lentz at the UFC Rochester event from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York on ESPN+.

UFC 269 Results: Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier, Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena

