Fighters React To Derrick Lewis Finishing Chris Daukaus At UFC Vegas 45

Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus was a quick fight.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (December 18, 2021) at the UFC Vegas 45 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

This one didn’t last long. Lewis was in complete control as he landed some combos before they clinched. After they separated, Lewis hurt him with right hooks before unleashing with more strikes and Daukaus dropped.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

The final fight of 2021 is UNDERWAY 👊 #UFCVegas45 pic.twitter.com/r4TQjI9Wqy — UFC (@ufc) December 19, 2021

Lewis was coming off a loss to Ciryl Gane by TKO in an interim heavyweight title fight at the UFC 265 PPV event. Before that, Lewis got a TKO win over Aleksei Oleinik in August 2020, beat Ilir Latifi by decision at the UFC 247 pay-per-view event on February 8, 2020, and then beat Curtis Blaydes by TKO at UFC Vegas 19. Before that, Lewis beat Blagoy Ivanov at the UFC 244 pay-per-view event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York prior to him losing by second-round TKO to former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos in the headliner of UFC on ESPN + 4 on March 9, 2019 from Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

Daukaus entered this fight with a 5-fight winning streak and a 12-3 pro-MMA record. Victories in his past five fights were over the likes of Danny Holmes, Parker Porter, Rodrigo Nascimento, Aleksei Oleinik, and Shamil Abdurakhimov. All of those fights ended in TKO/KO.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

Got the black beast come on now #UFCVegas45 — Billyq.eth (@BillyQMMA) December 19, 2021

Big ko for lewis, once he smells blood nothing stops him!! #UFCVegas45 @ufc — Juan Espino El Guapo (@juan_espino_ofi) December 19, 2021

That guy’s touching Dereks balls — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) December 19, 2021

I guess ESPN + only lets Derrick Lewis curse haha — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) December 19, 2021

Derrick Lewis Derrick Lewises #UFCVegas45 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 19, 2021

Lewis is an ANIMAL! #UFCVegas45 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 19, 2021

I love Lewis but I genuinely do not understand this mans existence 😂😂. Well done. #UFCVegas45 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) December 19, 2021

He’s OK. — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) December 19, 2021

Derrick Lewis might be the most powerful man on the planet! #UFCVegas45 — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) December 19, 2021

Wow black beast.. he ok — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) December 19, 2021

The beast woke up and got that first round knockout 🔥🔥🔥 #UFCVegas45 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) December 19, 2021

UFC Vegas 45 Results & Highlights: Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus, Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad

MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC Vegas 45. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.