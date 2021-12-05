Fighters React To Jose Aldo’s Decision Win Over Rob Font At UFC Vegas 44

Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo lived up to expectations.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (December 4) at the UFC Vegas 44 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

Font did get a takedown, but it was brief, in the first round. Font kept moving forward while Aldo was looking to counter strike. Aldo landed a big strike that dropped Font to end the round. In the second round, Aldo landed a big time uppercut, but Font came back with combos and the jab. In the third round, Aldo defended a takedown and got on top.

Aldo was landing some serious leg kicks. The start of the fourth round, Aldo dropped him with a knee strike and got on top. In the fifth round, they did some clinch work. Aldo dropped him in the middle of the round before taking Font’s back. Aldo got the decision win.

I have a feeling Rob broke his orbital. He looks in pain and it doesn’t look good 🥺 #UFCVegas44 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 5, 2021

These Boston boys don’t break — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 5, 2021

Great heart from Rob Font man. Almost right hand was a problem tonight — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) December 5, 2021

Rob font is such a warrior #UFC — Natan Levy (@Levy_Natan) December 5, 2021

Aldo — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) December 5, 2021

The king of Rio is the man! @josealdojunior what a fight. Hard fight and so much heart from @RobSFont — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 5, 2021

Man so much respect for font so much heart but happy to see the legend continue king of Brazil beautiful performance — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 5, 2021

Aldo is a real legend!!

Maximum respect!#UFCVegas44 — Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) December 5, 2021

Way to represent @RobSFont you made everyone proud in New England!! #BostonStrong #UFCVegas44 — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) December 5, 2021

That was such a great fight. 50-46, Jose Aldo. #UFCVegas44 — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) December 5, 2021

Aldo vs tj next — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 5, 2021

Font had won his last 5 out of 6 bouts and was on a four-fight winning streak heading into this fight. He ripped off wins over the likes of Sergio Pettis in December 2018 by decision, Ricky Simón via decision in December 2019 and a KO win over Marlon Moraes in December 2020. He most recently beat Cody Garbrandt by decision in May 2021.

Aldo entered this fight with a 4-5 record in his previous nine bouts with two of those losses coming to Max Holloway. He suffered a decision loss to Alexander Volkanovski at the UFC 237 pay-per-view event from the Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. He dropped a split decision loss to Marlon Moraes at UFC 245. He got TKO’d by Petr Yan for the vacant bantamweight title at the UFC 251 pay-per-view event from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island. Aldo then beat Marlon Vera at UFC Vegas 17 in December 2020. In his previous fight, he beat Pedro Munoz by decision at UFC 265.

