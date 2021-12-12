Fighters React To Julianna Pena Taping Amanda Nunes To Win Women’s Bantamweight Title At UFC 269

Julianna Pena shocked the world when she defeated Amanda Nunes to win the UFC women’s bantamweight title.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (December 11, 2021) at the UFC 269 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the first round, Nunes dropped her twice – once with a leg kick then a jab. Pena tried to go for a takedown, but that didn’t work. Nunes got a takedown and even had her back at one point. Pena had her in a kimura for a bit, but the round ended. In the second round, Pena came out swinging and they had an unbelievable exchange for a few minutes. Nunes got tired. Pena clinched with her up against the fence before taking her down and locking in the rear-naked choke for the win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

In her previous fight, Nunes retained the featherweight strap over Megan Anderson by first-round submission at UFC 259. Before that, she retained the bantamweight strap over Felicia Spencer at the UFC 250 pay-per-view event got a decision victory over Germaine de Randamie at UFC 245 by decision and another impressive victory at the expense of former champ Holly Holm at the UFC 239 pay-per-view event. Nunes knocked out Cris Cyborg in the first round in the co-headliner of UFC 232 to win the UFC women’s featherweight title on December 29, 2018, at The Forum in Inglewood, California. With that win, Nunes became a two-division champion as she’s the champ of the women’s bantamweight and featherweight divisions.

Pena entered this fight with a 10-4 pro-MMA record and had gone 2-2 in her last four fights to get here. She lost to Valentina Shevchenko by submission in January 2017 before getting a decision win over Nicco Montaño, but dropped a loss to Germaine de Randamie by decision in October 2020. She rebounded with a submission win over Sara McMann.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

Wow that was absolute insanity! — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) December 12, 2021

Do you lose GOAT status for getting rear naked choked with no boots in??? — Funky (@Benaskren) December 12, 2021

Well take was…..Czy game #UFC269 — Raphael Assuncao (@RaphaAssuncao) December 12, 2021

Fighter of the Year 2021: Julianna Peña @VenezuelanVixen #UFC269 — Jairzinho 'BIGI BOY' Rozenstruik (@JairRozenstruik) December 12, 2021

ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE!! NEVER FORGET THAT!! #UFC269! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 12, 2021

One of the biggest upsets of all the time.#UFC269 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) December 12, 2021

Damnnnnnn!! That was crazy. Big ups to Pena that was an awesome fight https://t.co/NnzPHwHc25 — Matt Semelsberger (@SemiTheJedi) December 12, 2021

Holy shit congratufuckinglations @VenezuelanVixen that was savage as fuck! — Vinc Pichel 🇺🇸 (@FromHellPichel) December 12, 2021

Wow! Wow! Wow!

Pena is the new Champ#UFC269 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) December 12, 2021

Some people just got that dog in them, craaaaazy upset!! Congrats @VenezuelanVixen! #UFC269 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) December 12, 2021

We all saw @bullyb170 picks and called him a mad man 😭😭😭 — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) December 12, 2021

