Fighters React To Rafael Fiziev’s Wheel Kick KO Win At UFC Vegas 44

Brad Riddell vs. Rafael Fiziev was a solid co-headliner with a special finish.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (December 4) at the UFC Vegas 44 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility..

The first round had a slow start with Riddell being various cautious and not throwing a lot of volume although he was landing some leg kicks. However, Riddell did get in a nice combo to end the frame. They started to let their hands go in the second round. Brad had a cut under right eye and was bleeding from his left temple. Riddell got the brief takedown in the third round, but let him back up. Fiziev finished the fight with a wheel kick.

highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC's official Twitter account:

These quick combos have been happening all fight! #UFCVegas44 pic.twitter.com/y1NYOkxxtJ — UFC (@ufc) December 5, 2021

Riddell entered this fight on a six-fight winning streak with his promotional debut going down at the UFC 243 pay-per-view event where he picked up a decision win over Jamie Mullarkey.

Fiziev entered the fight with a pro-MMA record of 10-1 and was riding a four-fight winning streak including his most recent win over Bobby Green by decision at UFC 265.

the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

High level striking here. Close fight #UFCVegas44 — Jamie Mullarkey (@jamie_mullarkey) December 5, 2021

Wow!! What a finish by Fiziev!!

🤯🤯🤯 #UFCVegas44 — Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) December 5, 2021

This fight was such a pleasure to watch!!! Thank you gentlemen 🙌🏼 #UFCVegas44 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 5, 2021

Bro, that was nuts 😳 #ufc — Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) December 5, 2021

Cant wait to hear his post fight speech he’s a character lol — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 5, 2021

WOW!!! What a crazy ending to that fight! Fiziev is an animal!! He throws heaters for 15min straight! #UFCVegas44 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 5, 2021

That wheel kick froze Riddell, congrats to both of em on a great fight 🔥🔥 #UFCVegas44 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) December 5, 2021

UFC Vegas 44 Results: Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo, Brad Riddell vs. Rafael Fiziev

