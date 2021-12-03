Friday, December 3, 2021
Film Room: Brad Riddell vs. Drew Dober – UFC 263

By Clyde Aidoo
Brad Riddell, Drew Dober
Brad Riddell, Drew Dober, Image Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

At UFC Vegas 44, Brad Riddell will face Rafael Fiziev in the co-main event. Here is a look at his most recent performance against UFC veteran Drew Dober.

Coming into this fight, Dober had won three of his last four fights. He had racked up wins over Polo Reyes, Nasrat Haqparast, and Alexander Hernandez, with all three wins coming by way of KO/TKO. That momentum hit a snag, however, in his last fight prior to UFC 263, when he joined the long list of victims of Islam Makhachev at UFC 259.

Islam Makhachev Submits Drew Dober at UFC 259 - MMA Sucka
Image Credit: Zuffa LLC

Brad Riddell, on the other hand, entered the fight with an undefeated UFC record of 3-0 and a professional record of 9-1. Riddell entered the promotion with a reputation as an experienced kickboxer, with an impressive record of 59-10 in the sport.

Will Brad Riddell Be City Kickboxing's Next Big Star?

With Dober having three KO/TKOs out of his last four fights and Riddell using his striking expertise to outpoint each of his prior UFC opponents, fans were ready for a standup battle in what would be Riddell’s biggest test to date.

You can relive this lightweight contest in its entirety below.

