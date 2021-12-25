Flashback: Silva Promises To Slap McGregor After Jesus Comments

Wanderlei Silva was not having any part of Conor McGregor‘s comments about Jesus Christ six years ago, which the Brazilian considered to be blasphemous.

The always-on-a-mission “Axe Murderer” took to social media two weeks after McGregor defeated Silva’s compatriot José Aldo at UFC 194 to release a video taking aim at the Irishman. Wanderlei Silva had plenty to say about McGregor’s comments about fighting Jesus, as well as the possibility of Aldo not getting an immediate rematch.

Prior to Silva’s video, McGregor had made the following comments about a fight with Jesus Christ inside the Octagon.

“Me versus Jesus in the Octagon? I tell you what, there’s not a man alive that can beat me,” McGregor told TMZ before UFC 194. “But Jesus ain’t alive so I don’t f—ing know. Maybe he can come back from the dead, I don’t know. I’d still whoop his ass.”

Silva responded with the following comments in the new video released on his official Facebook page.

“And this promotion, if they don’t give (Aldo) the immediate rematch, we will criticize them,” Silva said. “How? Everybody saw it was an accident, this a–hole was lucky. And when I meet this guy, for everything he said about Jesus, I will slap this motherf–ker in the face. You can’t do that. You can’t play with our God. When I meet you, raise your hand because you’re getting slapped in the face, you punk.”

The rest of Silva’s comments in the video reads as follows:

“I’m here to support one of the greatest champions, our greatest champion, Jose Aldo,” he said. “You continue to be our great champion. Wanderlei Silva continues to be your fan. I like you, I know what you can do, and I know you know that too. That has happened to be too, I’ve been through a moment like this you’re going through now.

“I’ll tell you this: it hurts. It hurts. A warrior feels this pain with the loss. I know you will walk through this and show you still are the best fighter in the world. Don’t listen to the critics. I want to ask Brazilians to support our champion. Hold back the jokes. If you have any garbage inside your heart, don’t throw it outside. Keep it to yourself. Don’t criticize our champion. Our champion needs support.

“He represents us for a long time. A guy that lived in a gym, had nothing, and became the best fighter in the world, deserves out respect to say the least. Aldo, I’m with you. You’re our champion, and that won’t change anything.”

Of course, as we know, the rematch with McGregor and Aldo never took place. And as far as the public knows, Silva never had the opportunity to slap McGregor on sight.

In 2021, McGregor and Aldo seem to be on good, or at least cordial terms, though, which wasn’t necessarily visible prior to UFC 194 or even immediately after the fight from Aldo’s side.

You can check out Silva’s full video below.