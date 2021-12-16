Francis Ngannou Thinks Undefeated Fighters Have A Disadvantage

Francis Ngannou is not worried about Ciryl Gane’s undefeated status.

Francis Ngannou is getting ready to face possibly the toughest challenge of his career so far. The UFC heavyweight championship will be unified in January when Ngannou looks to defend his undisputed title against the undefeated interim champion, Ciryl Gane.

These two have a history between them, from being trained by the same coach to now some beef coming up lately. The one thing that Ngannou isn’t worried about is the fact that Gane has never lost in MMA. He spoke to this point with MMA Junkie recently.

“Undefeated opponent doesn’t mean anything,” Ngannou said. “For me, I think undefeated just means he has a lack of experience because it’s not the full experience. Losing a fight is a learning process, as well, so if you haven’t (been) there, you can’t understand something. I think that’s the thing. I have fought undefeated fighters before, so it’s not my first time. I know how it is. You can be undefeated, but when you get in that cage it’s just you and your opponent, and nothing matters at that point.”

Gane burst onto the UFC scene back in 2019 when he was just 3-0 as a professional MMA fighter. He had experience in Muay Thai before making the move to mixed martial arts. In fact, he was undefeated in Muay Thai as well. With seven straight wins in the UFC, Gane is now ready for his undisputed heavyweight title shot. He seems confident in himself and his skills coming into this fight.

Ngannou was on the same track as Gane is now when he first began rising up the UFC heavyweight ranks. He came to the UFC and blazed a trail through every opponent he faced until he fought for the title in 2018. He lost his very first title shot to Stipe Miocic and then followed that up with a loss to Derrick Lewis. Since those two losses, Ngannou picked himself back up and strung together five wins in a row, including a rematch win over Miocic to win the belt at UFC 260.

Now, these two will have the chance to settle the score and see who will be crowned the “Baddest Man on the Planet” at UFC 270 on Jan. 22.

