Gegard Mousasi Defends MW Title Against Austin Vanderford Feb. 25

Gegard Mousasi will attempt to pick up a fourth consecutive victory against the undefeated Austin Vanderford in February.

As originally reported by MMA Junkie, Mousasi is set to defend against Vanderford inside the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. Mousasi is ranked #4 in the Bellator pound-for-pound rankings. Vanderford is the #1-ranked middleweight.

At Bellator 250, Gegard Mousasi became a two-time Bellator middleweight champion when he defeated Douglas Lima to capture the vacant title. Earlier this year, the 57-fight veteran successfully defended his title with a TKO victory over John Salter. The 36-year-old champion has a promotional record of 6-1 after joining the promotion in 2017. Throughout his lengthy MMA career, Mousasi has defeated names such as Chris Weidman, Rory MacDonald, Dan Henderson, and Thiago Santos, to name a few.

Mousasi will be tasked with trying to hand Austin Vanderford the first loss of his professional career. Vanderford may be best known for being the husband of Paige VanZant, but he is making quite the name for himself with his work inside of the cage. 6 of Vanderford’s 11 wins have come under the Bellator umbrella. Most recently, Vanderford defeated veteran Fabian Edwards at Bellator 259.

MMA News will be bringing you full coverage of this Bellator event when that February night arrives. In the meantime, let us hear your predictions! Does Gegard Mousasi pick up a second consecutive title defense, or does Austin Vanderford remain undefeated while picking up championship gold?