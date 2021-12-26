Georges St-Pierre Explains Toughest Fight In UFC Career

UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre fought some of the baddest men on the planet during his career, but one name stands out above all others.

St-Pierre last fought Michael Bisping for the UFC middleweight title at UFC 217, submitting him in the third round to become a multi-division champion. Following his win over Bisping, St-Pierre praised the middleweight’s toughness and grit inside the Octagon.

However, St-Pierre wouldn’t go as far as to say that Bisping provided the toughest fight of his career during a recent interview with Fighters Only. (h/t GiveMeSport)

St-Pierre named another fellow UFC Hall of Famer as the fight that gave him the most headaches during his welterweight tenure.

Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

“My toughest opponent was Michael Bisping and the guy that give me the toughest fight was BJ Penn in our first fight,” St-Pierre said.

St-Pierre and Penn went to battle twice in the Octagon, once at UFC 58 and later on at UFC 94. In their first battle, St-Pierre squeaked out a split-decision win in a bout that could’ve been scored either way in the eyes of many fans.

Following his first win over Penn, he would go on to earn the welterweight title over Matt Hughes via TKO at UFC 65. After briefly losing the belt to Matt Serra, he would go on another title reign and later successfully defend it against Penn via TKO.

St-Pierre retired following a controversial win over Johny Hendricks at UFC 167. He would return four years later to defeat Bisping and hasn’t competed in MMA since.

Despite having moved on from MMA, St-Pierre and Penn are both contemplating transitions to boxing. While nothing is in the works for both men as of right now, we could theoretically see them fight once again in the boxing ring.

Where do you rank Georges St-Pierre amongst the UFC GOATs?