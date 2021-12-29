Glover Teixeira Lays Out Detailed Plans For His First LHW Title Defense

Glover Teixeira is already planning his first light heavyweight title defense.

Glover Teixeira is coming off his extraordinary win over Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267. The 42-year-old shocked the world and became one of the oldest fighters to ever win their first UFC title. Now that he is the champion at 205 pounds, Teixiera isn’t ready to slow it down. In fact, he is already planning his first title defense and even has a name in mind.

“For sure in Brazil,” Teixeira told Sherdog. “It’s meant to be. I (said) right after my fight with Blachowicz…in a perfect scenario would be May for myself because I want to relax, enjoy this moment, and that was a hard year for me—hardcore, focused 100% for the fight. I want a few months off, a couple months off, and I want to get back (training) beginning of January….I told everybody May would be perfect time. And May is the card in Brazil. Who knows? Maybe it’s a possibility, and it’d be fun.”

Teixeira’s win over Blachowicz was the 33rd win of his career. Many thought Teixeira might be heading towards retirement back in 2018 when he suffered his third loss in five fights, but the longtime veteran of the sport battled back to win his next five and secure his title shot. Now, with the belt wrapped around his waist, Teixiera would like to bring it back home to Brazil.

He has previously mentioned Jiří Procházka as a possible opponent. Procházka is the #2-ranked light heavyweight, right behind Blachowicz, so he is the most logical option. He has been waiting out for his title shot, even though he has been called out by other fighters in the division, namely Aleksandar Rakić.

Although Teixeira wants to wait until spring, that does not mean he will be relaxing the whole time. He is very involved with his gym and training other fighters as well. He was in the corner of his teammate Alex Pereira for his UFC debut. And even after he hangs up his gloves for good, he’ll most likely still be seen around the Octagon as well.

What do you think of Glover Teixeria’s plan for his first title defense?