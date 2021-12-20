Gregor Gillespie Calls Out Tony Ferguson: ‘It’s Time For Me To Ankle Pick You’

Gregor Gillespie wants former UFC interim title challenger Tony Ferguson as his next opponent.

Hot off a successful performance in his return, Gillespie wants to continue his climb up the lightweight ranks. In an attempt to do so, he has targeted the division’s seventh-ranked fighter in Ferguson.

Gillespie took to social media earlier this week to call for the matchup. He noted the importance of his message, stating that it is rare for him to ever call for a specific fight.

“For the last 15 fights, people have been pressuring me and annoying me to call someone out. I never wanted to, but I think it’s time to play the game,” said Gillespie in a Twitter clip. “I want my second callout to count, so Tony Ferguson, I think it’s time for me to ankle pick you in that Octagon. What do you say?” (h/t Sportskeeda)

What Gillespie vs. Ferguson Would Mean To Both Fighters

Image Credit: John Locher/AP

The theoretical fight offers Ferguson a chance to break a losing streak, putting him in the win column for the first time since his campaign towards a title shot in 2020. On the other hand, it gives Gillespie the opportunity to potentially climb numerous spots in the rankings, pushing him one step closer to the ultimate goal of becoming a champion.

Gillespie bounced back from his sole pro loss in May, scoring a second-round stoppage victory over Diego Ferreira. The victory was later given a “Fight of the Night” award.

The recent win for Gillespie was his first appearance in over a year. His prior fight was a loss against Kevin Lee in November 2019.

Ferguson is currently on a three-fight skid, although the losses have come against some of the best at lightweight. In 2020, Ferguson lost to Justin Gaethje and now-UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira. His last appearance saw him unfavored on the scorecards against Beneil Dariush.

Do you want to see Gregor Gillespie against Tony Ferguson? Who do you think would win?