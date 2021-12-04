GSP On Welterweight GOAT Debate: Usman Is “On His Way”

Former UFC welterweight and middleweight titleholder Georges St-Pierre has suggested Kamaru Usman is “on his way” to achieving GOAT status at 170 pounds.

With every appearance in the Octagon, Usman is further establishing his reign over the welterweight roster and cementing his status as one of the greatest to have ever fought in the UFC. At 15-0 on MMA’s biggest stage, “The Nigerian Nightmare” boasts the most consecutive wins in the 170-pound division, is just one victory away from equaling Anderson Silva’s tally, and is two more triumphs from leveling Jon Jones‘ overall UFC streak record.

Since dethroning Tyron Woodley at UFC 235 in 2019, Usman has defended the gold five times, twice against Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington, and once versus Gilbert Burns. After marking his third win of the year by seeing off the challenge of “Chaos” for the second time, many, including UFC President Dana White, believe the champ has secured top spot in the welterweight GOAT debate.

Has St-Pierre Been Dethroned?

The consensus best-ever at 170 pounds has long been Georges St-Pierre. The UFC Hall of Famer is a two-time champ, having won the belt from Matt Hughes in 2007 and regained it against Matt Serra in a 2008 unification clash. Across an incredible nine title defenses during his second reign, “Rush” saw off the challenges of stars like BJ Penn, Thiago Alves, Dan Hardy, Carlos Condit, and Nick Diaz.

Despite his incredible accomplishments, which also transcended over to middleweight, GSP has seemingly come to terms with the possibility of Usman surpassing his legacy in the weight class.

During a recent episode of SPORF’s Hot Takes, the Canadian was shown a tweet in which the user suggested “The Nigerian Nightmare” has what it takes to be the welterweight GOAT. In response, St-Pierre admitted the current champ is “on his way.”

“Well he’s on his way. Rome was not built in a week. It took years. So, same thing with Kamaru Usman. He’s on his way. He’s doing fantastic and I’m a big fan of him. I truly believe, right now, he’s probably the best fighter right now, and probably the best active fighter in the UFC. He’s doing very well. Only the future will tell us.”

While St-Pierre continues to push away talk of a return to the Octagon, Usman will be analyzing the current welterweight landscape in preparation for his next challenger. Most believe the champ will run it back with Leon Edwards next. “Rocky” is unbeaten in 10 fights since a loss to Usman.

With Vicente Luque, Khamzat Chimaev, and Sean Brady all looking to rise up and earn a shot at the king, Usman could get close to St Pierre’s title-defense record if he can continue his dominance in the cage.

