Hardy Roots For Rival Woodley To Beat Paul & Set Up A Trilogy

Former UFC welterweight Dan Hardy is rooting for Tyron Woodley to exact revenge on Jake Paul in their upcoming rematch and set up a trilogy with “The Problem Child.”

Paul, a YouTube star who’s made a crossover venture into the squared circle, has built an unbeaten 4-0 boxing record. Increasing his level of competition with each appearance, the 24-year-old has defeated fellow internet personality AnEsonGib, former NBA star Nate Robinson, former ONE and Bellator welterweight titleholder Ben Askren, and former 170-pound UFC champion Woodley.

In his fifth match, Paul was slated to face undefeated professional boxer Tommy Fury on December 18. The bout would have represented the Cleveland native’s first matchup with a pro pugilist, and offered an opportunity for him to further legitimize his journey in the ring.

But this week, news broke that Fury had pulled out due to a bacterial chest infection and a broken rib. In his place on short notice, Woodley has stepped in. Despite previously claiming he’d never face “The Chosen One” again, Paul’s hand has been forced by Fury’s withdrawal.

Woodley Has An Unlikely Supporter

Following the revelation that Woodley will be getting an unlikely rematch with Paul, his fellow former UFC welterweight Dan Hardy gave his take on the development during an appearance on Submission Radio.

“The Outlaw,” who competed in the UFC between 2008 and 2012, admitted he was disappointed to see his countryman Fury drop out of the original match. However, he’s excited to see Woodley have the chance for redemption, and even suggested he’ll be rooting for the 39-year-old to secure a win and set up a trilogy with Paul.

“I’m a bit disappointed because I was looking forward to the Tommy Fury/Jake Paul fight to be honest. But I’m glad that Tyron’s getting his rematch. It’s a second opportunity he may never have got otherwise.

“I’m looking forward to seeing that. I hope he pulls the trigger this time. So, get one back, and then he can set up the trilogy fight… I think he’ll be a little bit more aggressive, certainly in the opening rounds. I think he’ll try and crack him with that shot, was it the fifth round he caught him and nearly put him through the ropes? If he’d have thrown a few more of those, then (with) those kind of shots, he might have got him out of there. I think that’s the smart way to go.”

Hardy’s remarks come despite his ongoing rivalry with Woodley, which has developed over social media in recent months. The pair were even expected to settle their differences in the boxing ring next year before Woodley’s rematch with “The Problem Child” was announced.

Nevertheless, Hardy played down the feud, claiming he has no issue with Woodley and is happy to see him getting paid, something he doesn’t believe his “rap game” was capable of doing.

“I’m just indifferent. People misunderstand a lot of the time when they watch my breakdowns and stuff. I like to poke and prod people, especially when they’re reacting, but I don’t really care. Tyron can say what he likes about me. If he wants to fight, I’ll fight him. As long as he knows that’s the fact then I’m happy.

“I have no issue with Tyron, I hope he gets one back. I hope he gets one back and then he gets the trilogy match because, hey, why not? That stuff is gonna pay the bills, certainly more than his rap game is, let’s be honest. You know, why not swim around this pool a little bit longer and catch a few paychecks.”

Will you be supporting Tyron Woodley on December 18 like Dan Hardy?