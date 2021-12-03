Hasbulla In Hot Water Over Alleged Death Threats Towards Woman

MMA social media sensation Hasbulla Magomedov has been accused of a threatening message to a woman on Instagram and has been blocked.

Magomedov has skyrocketed in popularity over the past year, accumulating a massive following on various social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. He’s also formed relationships with some of the biggest names in the UFC; including UFC president Dana White and former champ Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Magomedov suffers from Dwarfism, a rare growth disorder. This hasn’t stopped him from picking fights online with various bloggers such as Abdu Rozik.

But Magomedov may have crossed the line this time, as he’s been accused of threatening to take an unknown woman’s life after she posted a video of his sister.

“I will not leave this girl alive until she apologizes to the whole of Instagram, because she filmed a video of my sister and posted it for the entire Instagram,” Magomedov is accused of writing. (h/t Lenta)

On a backup Instagram account, Magomedov alleged that he took the action of blocking his main account himself and not at the direction of the platform.

It’s unclear if Instagram will inflict further punishment towards Magomedov for the alleged incident, but it sounds like the Russian star is moving forward with his life and career in the entertainment business.

