Henry Cejudo: Khamzat Chimaev Would Destroy Colby Covington

Henry Cejudo thinks that Khamzat Chimeav would give Colby Covington a run for his money and then some.

Henry Cejudo was one of the most successful fighters in the UFC when he was actively fighting. Having won two titles in two different divisions, Cejudo was a master of his craft. Now that he is retired, he is actively helping other fighters find the type of success he had during his reign.

Taking a look now at the welterweight division, Cejudo had some assessments for the athletes at 170 pounds, in particular, Khamzat Chimeav.

Henry Cejudo Heaps High Praise On Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev

Cejudo, like many people, is a big fan of Chimaev and what he has been able to do in his four fights with the UFC. Cejudo believes Chimaev would easily beat almost any man in the UFC welterweight division, and he spoke a bit about this on The Triple C & Schmo Show.

“I am super high on that dude,” Cejudo said. “I believe that he would destroy Colby [Covington]. I believe that he would destroy the majority of the people at 170 pounds. The only one that can beat Chimaev is Kamaru Usman. But I think everybody else, I think he takes to school. No joke.”

Chimaev has been calling for a fight with a ranked opponent. He had been turned down by a few people, including Nate Diaz. However, now it seems there is rising interest coming from a few top ten fighters. Most recently, Belal Muhammad expressed interest in stopping the hype train that is Chimaev. Also, Neil Magny has repeatedly challenged Chimaev.

“I think Chimaev at 185 pounds, especially against a style like Stylebender, I think it’s an easy fight for him,” Cejudo said. “He’s big, he’s nasty, he’s ferocious. When people praise and talk about wrestling like he does, it just makes you dangerous. He’s gonna get on top of you, Khabib style, and he’s gonna hurt you. Chimaev is dangerous and I understand why nobody in the 170-pound weight division wants to fight the damn man.”

Chimaev has four straight wins in the UFC so far. He has stopped each of these four opponents in less than two rounds. It is no wonder why many people, Cejudo included, think Chimaev has what it takes to make a run at the title.

Cejudo has seen some great fighters up close during his career, including having taken down one of the greats Demetrious Johnson. Now, Cejudo gets to see greatness on a daily basis as he is helping to train some of the best in the sport, including Jon Jones and Weili Zhang.

Do you think Khamzat Chimaev would defeat Colby Covington if they faced off now?