Henry Cejudo Slams “Mr. King Of The Prelims” Dominick Cruz

Henry Cejudo is still giving the bantamweight division a hard time, even from retirement.

The self-proclaimed “King of Cringe” Henry Cejudo is no longer active in the UFC, but that hasn’t stopped him from actively calling out fighters. Cejudo decided to retire from MMA after winning two UFC titles. Now, even though he is on the sidelines, he is still bashing current fighters. His latest target is Dominick Cruz.

Cejudo took to slamming Cruz following his UFC 269 win. Cruz has mentioned interest in facing Cejudo again after he lost via TKO to the champ back in 2020. Cejudo responded to this call-out on the “The Triple C & Schmo Show.”

“Dude, Dominic Cruz, man, take it in the chin just how my knee hit your damn chin,” Cejudo said. (h/t MMA Junkie. “Jesus, man, you absolutely make me sick. This is why we need referees. It’s not like, ‘Oh, let me get beat up, but let me see if these referees, you know, give me the benefit of the doubt.’ Like, no. You put yourself there, you put your face on my knee, and I made you bend the knee. There was 13 unanswered shots. Re-watch it, dude. I literally woke you up.”

Since the loss to Cejudo, Cruz has won two in a row and is now ranked #7 at bantamweight. As a former champion at 135 pounds, Cruz still holds some clout in the division. He is a legend of the sport and someone fans love to watch.

Cejudo also took aim at Cruz again on social media recently. He targeted the fact that Cruz’s last two fights were featured on the preliminary portion of the card.

.@DominickCruz, Mr. King of the Prelims– Ya snooze, ya lose. You had your chance, and you bent those surgically repaired knees. 🧎🏻 If I decide to come back, I'm fighting @alexvolkanovski first. Triple C ain't fighting on no damn prelims. 🏆🏆🏆



👑👓: https://t.co/lUeYPhXmAu pic.twitter.com/RSYMHoKS5A — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 13, 2021

“Mr. King of the Prelims– Ya snooze, ya lose,” Cejudo wrote. “You had your chance, and you bent those surgically repaired knees. 🧎🏻 If I decide to come back, I’m fighting @alexvolkanovski first. Triple C ain’t fighting on no damn prelims.”

Cruz isn’t the only active fighter that Cejudo has been trolling. He is currently looking for a fight with current featherweight champion Alexsander Volkanovski. Cejudo is still training and has been working for two former champions of late, Jon Jones, and Weili Zhang.

Would you like to see Henry Cejudo and Dominick Cruz face off again?