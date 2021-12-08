Holly Holm Reacts To Boxing Hall Of Fame Induction: ‘I Am Truly Humbled’

Holly Holm is going to be a part of the 2022 class in the Boxing Hall of Fame.

The former UFC bantamweight champion is known for her incredible striking ability that has led to her winning some of the biggest fights in the sport’s history. Because of this, it is easy for some fans to forget that prior to switching to MMA, Holm had incredible credentials in the world of boxing too. She was 33-2 overall, winning WBF, WBC, IBA, and WIBA belts during this time.

However, the world of boxing has not forgotten about her accomplishments and has actually decided to induct her as part of the 2022 class for the Boxing Hall of Fame. She will be joining the likes of Roy Jones Jr., Miguel Cotto, Regina Halmich, and James Toney, among other non-boxer entires.

This is a massive honor and something that Holm is proud to have. She took to her Instagram to react to the news, expressing how she was at a loss for words, being selected for induction into the Boxing Hall of Fame.

“I’m sure I’ll have more to say going forward as I am a little lost for words. I am truly humbled and so honored to be acknowledged with the greats of boxing,” Holm wrote. “I couldn’t chase my dreams without such a strong support system. From my coaches, family, friends, management, teammates and fans. I am forever grateful and also even more motivated to achieve so much more in my life. I love combat sports as it will always be a part of who I am. It’s in my blood and I love it! From the bottom of my heart-Thank you!!!!”

It is great to see that Holly Holm being recognized for her time within the sport of boxing. She is more than deserving of this induction, and it shows the impact that she had in the ring.