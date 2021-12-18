Islam Makhachev Gets His Wish In The UFC 269 Main Event

UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev’s hope for a matchup with Charles Oliveira is still alive following the champ’s win at UFC 269.

Makhachev paid close attention to Oliveira’s win over Dustin Poirier in the UFC 269 main event. After a rough start to the fight, Oliveira found his groove with his grappling and would eventually earn the submission win.

USA Today

Islam Makhachev has catapulted to the lightweight title picture after a run of dominant performances. His most recent win over Dan Hooker at UFC 267 was arguably the most impressive of his career.

Makhachev is mostly known for his Dagestan-style wrestling prowess in the Octagon, while Oliveira is known to have some of the most elite jiu-jitsu in UFC history. Leading up to UFC 269, Makhachev picked Poirier to beat Oliveira but was still hopeful for a grappling showcase against the defending champion.

“I have Dustin in favor tonight, but want Oliveira to be there when I’m fighting for the title. Sambo vs. Jiu-Jitsu,” Makhachev tweeted pre-UFC 269.

After Oliveira got the win, Makhachev congratulated the champion and teased a potential future matchup between the two lightweights.

“Congrats [Charles Oliveira] just hold in there for me,” Makhachev said.

Makhachev is likely just one win away from a lightweight title shot after winning nine in a row. He’s slated to face Beneil Dariush at a UFC Fight Night main event on Feb. 26.

Both Makhachev and Oliveira have managed to go on dominant runs through the lightweight division, making a fight between the two elite lightweights almost inevitable. While Oliveira is expected to face Justin Gaethje next, Makhachev is waiting in the wings for a shot at the belt.

