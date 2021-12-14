Israel Adesanya Goes Nuts Watching Kai Kara-France’s UFC 269 Win

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya loved watching his teammate, Kai Kara-France score a violent knockout at UFC 269.

Kara-France welcomed former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt to the UFC flyweight division in brutal fashion, overwhelming him on the feet and dropping him early for the finish.

City Kickboxing continues to be arguably one of the best gyms in the world, and Adesanya was hyped watching his teammate score an incredible win.

Watch Israel Adesanya’s Live Reaction To Kai Kara-France’s Win

Kara-France’s win over Garbrandt propels him into the flyweight title picture, as he has now won back-to-back fights after a brief losing skid. He could potentially serve as the backup to Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo 3 next month at UFC 270.

As for Adesanya, he appears set to defend his middleweight title against the man who he took it from, Robert Whittaker. The rematch between Adesanya and Whittaker appears has been announced for UFC 271 in February.

Adesanya has become arguably just as big of a star outside of the Octagon as he is inside of it. He has a YouTube channel, Freestylebender with over 600,000 subscribers, and has also amassed over 5.5 million followers on Instagram.

Adesanya has developed into one of the most prominent personalities in combat sports today, and Kara-France may not be too far behind him following his wild knockout at UFC 269. Both men are names to watch in 2022.

Who would you like to see Kai Kara-France fight next? What’s your prediction for Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2?