Israel Adesanya Urges Fans To Witness The History He Has In Store

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya wants fans to know his value.

The champ’s return to the cage was announced by the UFC earlier this month. The promotion said Saturday that Adesanya is currently scheduled to meet Robert Whittaker in a rematch at UFC 271. However, a cryptic tweet of the baseball cap emoji from Adesanya, signaling the phrase “cap,” a slang term for “lying,” made people wonder if the fight will happen after all.

The current champ took to social media Monday to urge fans that they should watch him fight live if they ever have the opportunity.

“I said it years ago, if you had a chance to go watch me fight live locally you should have,” said Adesanya via Instagram. “I’m saying it again, if you have a chance to watch me fight live anywhere on earth…do so!! I’ve had well over a hundred fights and I don’t feel like I’ve lost a step. I’ve gained more understanding for the game at 32 years young as a martial artist.”

Adesanya’s combat sports career has already been thorough thus far, spanning multiple styles and taking place across the globe. Along with his MMA career of over 20 fights, Adesanya has fought as a pro in kickboxing and boxing.

Image Credit: Carmen Mandato/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

While Adesanya highlighted his experience of over 100 appearances between MMA, kickboxing and boxing, he doesn’t see himself leaving combat sports anytime soon. He also hyped up his future fights, claiming his fights will be remembered for decades to come.

“My appearances in the octagon for the next few years will be something you will wanna tell your grandkids about being there live!! Watching me dismantle foe after foe leaving bodies everywhere I go. So yea…I’m “looking for a fight!” as they say.”

Adesanya’s MMA record currently has just one blemish through 22 appearances. He defended his belt for the third time earlier this year, going five rounds against Marvin Vettori for a decision win. As we head into 2022, it’ll be exciting to see what history “The Last Stylebender” has in store for fight fans.

Do you think the best has yet to come for UFC Champion Israel Adesanya?