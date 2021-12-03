Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland Set As Feb. 5 Headliner

Top-10 middleweights Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland are set to collide in the main event of the February 5 UFC Fight Night event.

The news of this middleweight clash was first reported by ESPN on Friday. The bout has been verbally agreed to by both parties and contracts should be signed shortly.

Both Hermansson and Strickland are coming off wins. Hermansson (#6) defeated Edmen Shahbazyan via unanimous decision in May but has had mixed results in his most recent fights, going 2-2 in his last four bouts. Hermansson has also kept himself busy by engaging in a wrestling matchup with welterweight Khamzat Chimaev.

The last time Hermansson main-evented a UFC card, he took home Fight of the Night against Marvin Vettori. Hermansson came out on the losing end of that contest and will certainly look to have a different outcome as he returns to the main event spotlight in February.

Sean Strickland (#7) has been searching for a new opponent ever since his bout with Luke Rockhold fell apart. Strickland and Rockhold were engaged in some very heated trash talk that was expected to culminate at UFC 268 in November. Unfortunately, Rockhold had to withdraw from the bout.

Strickland shut the door on a potential fight against Darren Till and name-dropped Paulo Costa or Jack Hermansson as targeted opponents. We now know that he has been paired with the latter opponent on the tail end of winter.

Sean Strickland is currently enjoying a five-fight winning streak, most recently defeating Uriah Hall via unanimous decision in a July main event.

