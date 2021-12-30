Jake Paul Denies PPV Buys Report But Admits Disappointment

Jake Paul has denied the reported number of buys for his latest boxing fight, although he has admitted the fight didn’t do too well.

Earlier this week, DAZN reported that Paul’s rematch fight against Tyron Woodley did a low number on pay-per-view. It reportedly sold approximately 65,000 buys. The figure for online purchases of the event are not known at the moment.

Paul has denied this rough figure but also admitted his disappointment with what he knows about the sales.

The PPV number rumors are bullshit



1st fight w Woodley we sold 500k+



Numbers for this one are still rolling in but still looking positive



Not my best business night



But remember.. Everyone wanted to see me Vs. Fury and that’s what we sold.. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 29, 2021

Paul gives credit to Showtime and Woodley for putting on the show, also using the opportunity to take a shot at his opposition.

Shoutout to Showtime for riding with me and all the fighters on the card and Tyron for not being a bitch like most of these “fighters” are.. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 29, 2021

Masvidal Mocks Paul over Report

UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal has run with the report about the PPV, using the stat to mock the celebrity-turned-boxer.

Masvidal talked about the reported sales and used the statistic to distance himself from a potential fight against Paul.

Bitch boy can’t afford the big boys Never again do I want to hear my name associated with the fake. 3 0 5 day is coming #supernecessary pic.twitter.com/XloN8Kex88 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 29, 2021

Paul was originally set to face undefeated boxer Tommy Fury earlier this month. He was given Woodley as an opponent after injury forced Fury out of the matchup.

While reports say the PPV didn’t do well, it undeniably created a buzz afterward. Paul’s sixth-round knockout of Woodley currently has 10 million views on Showtime’s official Youtube page.