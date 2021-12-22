Jake Paul & Jorge Masvidal Publicly Negotiate Potential Fight

Jake Paul and Jorge Masvidal have publicly begun negotiations for a potential fight.

Last weekend, Jake Paul left no doubt who was the better man in his trilogy with Tyron Woodley when he knocked out “The Chosen One” in the 6th round. One man who was in attendance to witness the violence was Jorge Masvidal, who has a history with both men.

Masvidal’s and Woodley’s friendship dates back years from their time shared at American Top Team. “Gamebred” became acquainted with Paul in the lead-up to the Paul/Askren bout April, with the MMA vet giving the YouTuber a few pointers in a loose training session.

He knocked out my opponent @benaskren in 5 seconds and now will help me do it in less time.. @gamebredfighter is teaching me his secrets… April 17th the fight will last less than 4 seconds and then we coming for @natediaz209 pic.twitter.com/IQWeyqh5oj — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 28, 2021

That alliance would deteriorate ahead of the first fight between Paul and Woodley after Masvidal predicted Woodley would make easy work of Paul. This prompted Paul to brand Masvidal a “hoe” who easily switched up, perhaps unaware of Woodley’s and Masvidal’s friendship that long predated his acquaintance with the Miamian.

After Paul knocked out Woodley, he addressed Masvidal and Nate Diaz in his in-ring interview, stating that the two BMFs were shook from what they witnessed and wanted no part of a fight with him. Masvidal has since responded to the quasi-callout, stating that Paul could not afford him.

Jake Paul Throws Out An Initial Offer To Masvidal

Tuesday, Paul put Masvidal’s assumption about his budget to the test by throwing out an initial offer to “Gamebred.”

“Masvidal is like, ‘I only fight the best people or I fight for money, and you’re neither one of those,’” said Paul on the IMPLAUSIVE podcast. “Masvidal, I’ve got an offer for you right now: $5 million guarantee, plus percentage of pay-per-views.

“That’s the most you would have ever made in a fight, ever. So now you can’t say, ‘I either fight the best, or I fight for money.’ … Let’s make it happen.”

Jorge Masvidal would soon respond with a counteroffer.

1. The ufc isn’t gonna let me go for chump change.

2. Make that 20 guaranteed plus Ppv and I’m sure the ufc will be ok with it as long as I break them off their fee and then I’ll gladly break your face. https://t.co/2rcWvGyBl3 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 21, 2021

“1. The ufc isn’t gonna let me go for chump change. 2. Make that 20 guaranteed plus Ppv and I’m sure the ufc will be ok with it as long as I break them off their fee and then I’ll gladly break your face.”

If the ufc still says no because the money is still too low then come over to the ufc, sign a 1 fight deal and we can stipulate I can only box in the cage. If i do anything other than that I will forfeit my purse to you. Come on over and get paid and laid out. — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 21, 2021

“If the ufc still says no because the money is still too low then come over to the ufc, sign a 1 fight deal and we can stipulate I can only box in the cage. If i do anything other than that I will forfeit my purse to you. Come on over and get paid and laid out.”

These negotiations are being made despite the public knowledge that Dana White‘s skin crawls at the very thought of Jake Paul and he has assured that he will never do any business with him. Then again, even the wealthiest of men have a price. Time will tell if Jake Paul and Jorge Masvidal can find Mr. White’s.

Do you think there’s any chance we see a boxing match between Jake Paul and Jorge Masvidal?