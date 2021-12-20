Jake Paul Plays Matchmaker For Tyron Woodley’s Next Matchup

Jake Paul is looking to pair up previous opponent Tyron Woodley and former NFL player Le’Veon Bell for a boxing match.

Paul scored a highlight-reel knockout over Woodley this weekend, marking his fifth pro win as a boxer. This win drew the attention of many who thought they could take him in the ring.

Of the many challengers is former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell, who issued a challenge via Twitter. Paul expressed disinterest in this fight, passing the challenge to former UFC Welterweight Champion Woodley.

@jakepaul fight me, stop tryna fight ppl who can’t box — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) December 19, 2021

Aye @TWooodley this clown saying you can’t box.



How about you show him as part of the next MVP event?



Tyron would drop you faster than the Ravens !! https://t.co/upqpKwWay0 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 19, 2021

“[Paul,] fight me, stop tryna fight ppl who can’t box,” said Bell via Twitter on Saturday night.

“Aye [Woodley] this clown saying you can’t box. How about you show him as part of the next MVP event? Tyron would drop you faster than the Ravens,” said Paul, referring to Bell’s short run with the Baltimore Ravens this year which concluded after the team cut him in November.

Tyron Woodley Reacts To Le’Veon Bell’s Tweet

Tyron Woodley, Image Credit: UFC.com

Woodley would respond to Bell’s challenge directly, warning the former NFL pro not to underestimate him based on one knockout loss.

Cause i made one mistake you think it's sweet? Don't get it fucked up homeboy https://t.co/kaRtVzn4Xy — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) December 19, 2021

“Cause i made one mistake you think it’s sweet? Don’t get it f*cked up homeboy,” said Woodley.

Woodley may well be interested in taking on Bell, having retweeted Paul’s comment on the situation and posting his own status.

Paul’s promoter, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), is no stranger to letting footballers lace up boxing gloves. Long-time San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore fought just this weekend in an exhibition against former NBA player Deron Williams.

While Woodley hopes to fight in MMA again someday, he recently noted that he is open to doing more boxing as well. A fight against Bell would give him the opportunity to score his first win in the sport.

Do you want to see Tyron Woodley vs. Le’Veon Bell?