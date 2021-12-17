Jake Paul Presents A Close-Up Look At “Most Valuable Boxer” Belt

Jake Paul has provided a close-up look at the custom-made Most Valuable Boxer (MVB) championship belt, and it is a sight to behold.

Fans of old-school pro wrestling may be familiar with the Million Dollar Championship belt held by Ted Dibiase during the ’80s. Even by today’s standards, such a fine piece of merchandise would be hard to top.

Ted Dibiase, Million Dollar Championship Belt, Credit: WWE.com

In the UFC, fans were introduced to the Baddest Motherfucker (BMF) championship belt in 2019. This specialty title would later be claimed by Jorge Masvidal in a victory over Nate Diaz at UFC 244. Here’s a look at the artwork:

White says it’s the most expensive belt they’ve ever made: $50,000. pic.twitter.com/1eJ9PEF7am — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 1, 2019

Earlier this year, Conor McGregor also presented the idea of the UFC creating a “McGregor Belt,” with the Irishman going back to his initial pitch of the idea from years ago.

I I feel it’s time to break out this baby for the next fight. I ask the UFC to please create The McGregor belt. I suggest rose gold and rubies. Think patek rare. pic.twitter.com/bGSRBhRwAa — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2021

“I feel it’s time to break out this baby for the next fight. I ask the UFC to please create The McGregor belt. I suggest rose gold and rubies. Think patek rare,” McGregor posted.

Jake Paul Reveals Luxurious MVB Belt

During Thursday’s pre-fight press conference for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 event this weekend, Paul brought the MVB championship belt along with him.

At the time, Paul gave the audience a brief breakdown of the belt’s design and explained its meaning, but the camera angle did not capture a close-up shot of the artwork. In a social media post from earlier in the day, Paul gave the world a much better look.

My “Most Valuable Boxer” belt designed and painted by Alec Monopoly is my $500k Christmas present. It’s hand painted by one of the greatest artists of our generation and features a Hermes Birkin bag sewed into the side as well as a diamond Cartier and Rolex watch. 2 days. pic.twitter.com/tBNkJjWViC — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 16, 2021

“My “Most Valuable Boxer” belt designed and painted by Alec Monopoly is my $500k Christmas present. It’s hand painted by one of the greatest artists of our generation and features a Hermes Birkin bag sewed into the side as well as a diamond Cartier and Rolex watch. 2 days,” Paul posted in his HSN-esque description.

If Woodley had prior knowledge of such a belt, perhaps he would have challenged Paul to put the belt on the line in their rematch. Then again, with Paul valuating the belt at $500,000, that would be the same amount of money Woodley would gain if he knocks him out tomorrow night. If that happens, maybe Woodley could use that money to create his own version of the MVB title or some other variation more to his liking.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 takes place December 18 from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. It will be available on SHOWTIME PPV in the US, Fite TV in the UK, and Kayo Sports PPV in Australia.

Be sure to check in with MMA News tomorrow night for full coverage of this special attraction event!