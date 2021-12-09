Jake Paul Says He Should Make Fury Fight To 25-0 For Same Payday

Jake Paul is not giving any sympathy to Tommy Fury after their fight cancellation.

The scheduled bout between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury has been canceled due to an injury suffered by Fury. Stepping in to take his spot is former UFC champion, Tyron Woodley. This fight between these two will be a rematch of last August’s bout. Paul is not happy with Fury or the way he handled himself throughout the fight preparation period.

Paul was asked by MMA Junkie if Fury’s actions would affect Paul’s likelihood of fighting him again. Paul had this to say.

“It does, it really does. He didn’t show up to the press conference and he pulled out of the fight. He’s done a terrible job at promoting the fight that we had,” he said. “He posted on social media like once every other week. He’s not as hype as everyone thought. I’m pissed off now.”

Paul and his brother Logan are at the pinnacle of boxing fandom. They are making big money and a fight with them is very lucrative for their opponents. Paul is reluctant to offer this opportunity to Fury again after he pulled out two weeks before the fight. he names one condition he has to contemplate making the rescheduling of this fight.

“I don’t like them, I don’t like anything to do with that family. I think they’re sketchy, I think they’re shady, I don’t see really a reason to come back next year and give him that big of an opportunity or that big of a payday,” he explained. “It would almost be more fun and more satisfying to leave him in the dust. Make him fight until he is 25-0 if he gets that far, to get the same payday that he was getting in his eighth fight.”

Now that Woodley is back in the ring with Paul, he has the opportunity to make the big money. He mentioned in the leadup to their last fight that he was making more than he did in the UFC. Now, there is a clause that if he knocks out Paul he will receive an additional $500,000. Paul has not suffered a loss yet in his short professional career.

Do you want to see Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury rescheduled at some point?