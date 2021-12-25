Jake Paul Teases Potential NFL Tryout After Boxing Career

Jake Paul may be still in the infancy of his boxing career, but he’s already thinking about what could be next in another athletic journey.

Paul is just one week removed from his vicious knockout over Tyron Woodley to remain undefeated in boxing. After he was originally slated to face Tommy Fury, he fought Woodley on short notice after Fury withdrew due to an injury.

Jake and his brother Logan have always been athletes, dating back to their time competing in high school wrestling in Ohio. But Jake has big ambitions, including a potential attempt at making it in the National Football League at some point.

During a recent episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Paul explained why a tryout in the NFL may not be far-fetched down the line.

“I wanna go to NFL after this,” Paul said. “Like legitimately, just to play like safety and just deck people. I swear to God, I’m about to bring hella ratings to whatever team I’m on.” (h/t Sportskeeda)

Paul later alluded to a potential tryout with his hometown team, the Cleveland Browns.

“Would you have ever thought that I would play for the Cleveland Browns? No, right? That would be crazy. I could run a 4.34. I have the size, I have the power, I can knock people out with one punch. So why can’t I play free safety?”

Jake Paul Has Also Hinted At A Move To MMA

Paul has garnered quite a high amount of star power in the boxing world but has also teased a transition to MMA in the future. During the lead-up to his rematch with Woodley, he claimed that he’s been in talks to train at the American Kickboxing Academy alongside some of the all-time MMA greats, including Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, the YouTuber may have just been joking in making this claim.

Paul appears to just be getting started in this post-YouTube venture, and the next few years could go a long way at determining how his story may ultimately end.

What are your thoughts on Jake Paul as an athlete?