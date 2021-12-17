Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 Press Conference Highlights & Faceoff

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley came to face to face two days out from their big rematch, and we’ve got you covered with the press conference highlights.

This Saturday (Dec. 18), Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will leave no doubt as to who is the superior boxer when the pair reunite in a rematch of their August contest. Thursday, a press conference was held for the two competitors to field questions and address one another face to face.

Tyron Woodley: “I just bet I’ll beat his ass. That’s my bet.” Jake Paul: “I’mma eat your a—I mean, I’mma beat your ass.”

With a ski mask, makeshift world title belt, and Freudian slip, you never quite know what to expect from a Jake Paul press conference.

Paul wore the ski mask because, as he put it, being paired with someone he already defeated for another big payday is tantamount to a bank robbery. He also brought along with him a “Most Valuable Boxer” championship belt prop. As for the Freudian slip, Paul has already made his fondness for Woodley’s backside well known, yet even “The Chosen One” had no choice but to laugh at Paul’s off-color gaffe.

Tyron Woodley reiterated that this rematch with Paul was destined to happen and that he considers Saturday’s fight to be Round 9 of their August 29th bout. More than anything, Woodley wants to redeem himself on Saturday for letting Paul off the hook the first time out. The former UFC welterweight champion once again seeped with confidence ahead of his upcoming bout.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 Press Conference Coverage

Below, you can find the extended highlights from today’s press conference.

And here is the face-off between the two fighters:

Finally, if you would like to view the full press conference uncut and uncensored, you can do so down below.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 takes place December 18 from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. It will be available on SHOWTIME PPV in the US, Fite TV in the UK, and Kayo Sports PPV in Australia.

Be sure to check in with MMA News Saturday night for full coverage of this special attraction event!