Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 Results & Highlights, Paul KOs Woodley

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 took place live tonight, and MMA News has you covered with the results and highlights!

Despite this fight coming together on short notice, Paul and Woodley managed to make a strong 11th-hour promotional push for this event. That includes a press conference that took place Thursday where both men once again made some bold predictions. It also includes a very contentious face-off yesterday at the ceremonial weigh-ins.

Tonight, all the promotion and talking came to an end and Jake Paul Left No Doubt. But before we get to the highlights of the main event, here’s a look at the highlights from the feature bout between former NBA star Deron Williams and former NFL Pro-Bowler Frank Gore and the co-main event between Amanda Serrano and Miriam Gutierre.

Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore

Deron Williams pushed Frank Gore out of the ring 😲 #PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/Vk9hcwcV3j — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) December 19, 2021

Amanda Serrano def. Miriam Gutierrez

Jake Paul def. Tyron Woodley

.@jakepaul JUST PUT THE WOOD IN WOODLEY 😳



He scores the KO win in the 6th round to stay unbeaten 💥#PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/kxr4rG0SNB — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 19, 2021

Main Card

Jake Paul def. Tyron Woodley via KO (R6)

Amanda Serrano (c) def. Miriam Gutierrez via unanimous decision (99-90 99-91 100-90)

Deron Williams def. Frank Gore via split decision (38-37, 37-38, 40-35)- No winner (special exhibitoin)

Liam Paro def. Yomar Alamo via split decision (94-95, 95-94, 96-93)

Preliminary Card