Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 Results & Highlights, Paul KOs Woodley

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 took place live tonight, and MMA News has you covered with the results and highlights!
Despite this fight coming together on short notice, Paul and Woodley managed to make a strong 11th-hour promotional push for this event. That includes a press conference that took place Thursday where both men once again made some bold predictions. It also includes a very contentious face-off yesterday at the ceremonial weigh-ins.
Tonight, all the promotion and talking came to an end and Jake Paul Left No Doubt. But before we get to the highlights of the main event, here’s a look at the highlights from the feature bout between former NBA star Deron Williams and former NFL Pro-Bowler Frank Gore and the co-main event between Amanda Serrano and Miriam Gutierre.
Main Card
- Jake Paul def. Tyron Woodley via KO (R6)
- Amanda Serrano (c) def. Miriam Gutierrez via unanimous decision (99-90 99-91 100-90)
- Deron Williams def. Frank Gore via split decision (38-37, 37-38, 40-35)- No winner (special exhibitoin)
- Liam Paro def. Yomar Alamo via split decision (94-95, 95-94, 96-93)
Preliminary Card
- Chris Avila def. Anthony Taylor via majority decision (77-74, 77-75, 76-76)
- J’Leon Love def. Marcus Oliveira via unanimous decision (77-75, 79-73, 78-74)
- Jeovanny Estela def. Chris Rollins via unanimous decision